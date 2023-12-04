Officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Monday morning at an apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (KCKPD) requested the KBI conduct an investigation on Dec. 4, at around 3:20 a.m. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to investigate.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 2:55 a.m. a citizen called 911 to report that someone was shooting outside in the parking lot of an apartment complex near 61st St. and Leavenworth Rd. When officers from KCKPD arrived on scene, they observed a male subject armed with a rifle leaning out of a window on the second floor of an apartment building. The man, later identified as 21-year-old Dominic A. M. V. Lee, of Kansas City, Kansas, pointed the rifle toward a responding officer. A KCKPD officer fired one round in Lee’s direction, striking him in the shoulder.

Officers entered the apartment and took Lee into custody without further incident. EMS responded, and transported him to a Kansas City hospital where he was treated for his injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

Lee was released from the hospital this afternoon, and was immediately arrested on a warrant for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

Today, at around 4:50 p.m., Lee was booked into the Wyandotte County Jail. All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until convicted in a court of law.

If anyone witnessed this incident, they are asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be presented to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This investigation is ongoing.