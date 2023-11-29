K-State Agriculture Today: 1569 – Farm Service Agency Upcoming Deadlines…Holiday Weeds

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
1 min.
HomeAgriculture Today
  • FSA Programs and Deadlines
  • Holiday World of Weeds
  • Cattle Liver Abscesses

 

00:01:05 – FSA Programs and Deadlines: Today’s show starts with Dennis McKinney, director of the Kansas Farm Service Agency, with information about programs with FSA and upcoming deadlines.

22007apply.gov

Farmers.gov

Service Centers

 

00:12:05 – Holiday World of Weeds: K-State weed specialist Sarah Lancaster continues the show by discussing a few of her World of Weed articles. She talks about toothed spurge, eastern redcedar and mistletoe.

World of Weeds – Toothed Spurge

World of Weeds – Eastern Redcedar

World of Weeds – Mistletoe

slancaster@ksu.edu 

 

00:23:05 – Cattle Liver Abscesses: The Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts completes the show as Brad White, Phillip Lancaster and Jason Warner share knowledge on liver abscesses and if cow-calf producers should be worried about it.  

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

 

Previous article
The Wildcat Weekly Podcast 11-29-23
Next article
KNDY Morning News – Wednesday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

K-State Outlasts Oral Roberts in Overtime, 88-78

0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State scored the last 12 points in overtime to outlast reigning Summit League champion Oral Roberts, 88-78, on Tuesday night before...

K-State Falls to Iowa State, 42-35

0

Kansas Defeats Cincinnati 49-16 for Eighth Win of Season

0

Kansas Takes on Cincinnati Saturday in Regular Season Finale

0

Projected Winter Storm Moves Up State Football Championship Game Times

0

K-State Eclipses 100 points in Win over Central Arkansas

0

Huskers Fall To Wisconsin In Overtime 24-17

0

K-State’s Home Finale Set for Primetime Kick

0

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.