K-State Agriculture Today: 1569 – Farm Service Agency Upcoming Deadlines…Holiday Weeds

FSA Programs and Deadlines

Holiday World of Weeds

Cattle Liver Abscesses

00:01:05 – FSA Programs and Deadlines: Today’s show starts with Dennis McKinney, director of the Kansas Farm Service Agency, with information about programs with FSA and upcoming deadlines.

22007apply.gov

Farmers.gov

Service Centers

00:12:05 – Holiday World of Weeds: K-State weed specialist Sarah Lancaster continues the show by discussing a few of her World of Weed articles. She talks about toothed spurge, eastern redcedar and mistletoe.

World of Weeds – Toothed Spurge

World of Weeds – Eastern Redcedar

World of Weeds – Mistletoe

slancaster@ksu.edu

00:23:05 – Cattle Liver Abscesses: The Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts completes the show as Brad White, Phillip Lancaster and Jason Warner share knowledge on liver abscesses and if cow-calf producers should be worried about it.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan