K-State Agriculture Today: 1564 – Cattle Market…International Collaboration for Sorghum

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
1 min.
HomeAgriculture Today
  • Cattle Market Retail
  • Ethiopia and K-State Working Together for Sorghum
  • Acorns for Deer

 

00:01:05 – Cattle Market Retail: Starting today’s show is University of Nebraska-Lincoln livestock economist Elliott Dennis with a cattle market update. He discusses how retail has changed for beef and turkey.

 

00:12:05 – Ethiopia and K-State Working Together for Sorghum: K-State’s Nat Bascom and guest Alemu Tirfessa from Ethiopia continue the show to talk about their international work on sorghum.

Global Collaboration on Sorghum and Millet

 

00:23:05 – Acorns for Deer: Information about how people can increase acorn production from K-State wildlife specialist, Drew Ricketts, rounds out today’s show. He explains research that tells what deer hunters can do to increase acorn production for the wildlife.  

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

Previous article
The Sports Ticket 11-20-23 HS FB-3 PLAYS COST KU VS KSU-GAP CLOSING BUT NOT CLOSED-CHIEFS
Next article
3009: KNDY Morning News – Monday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

Huskers Fall To Wisconsin In Overtime 24-17

0
Via Nebraska Athletics Madison, Wis. - Tristan Alvano sent the game to overtime with his 30-yard field goal with four seconds left, but the Nebraska football...

K-State’s Home Finale Set for Primetime Kick

0

Kansas to Meet Cincinnati in Primetime on ESPN2

0

No. 23 Kansas State Edges Kansas 31-27

0

No. 21 K-State Rallies Past No. 25 Kansas, 31-27

0

K-State Women Upset No. 2 Iowa 65-58

0

Royals Announce Roster Moves

0

Dickinson Scores 27; No. 1 Kansas Erases 14-Point Deficit To Defeat No. 17 Kentucky 89-84

0

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.