K-State Agriculture Today: 1564 – Cattle Market…International Collaboration for Sorghum

Cattle Market Retail

Ethiopia and K-State Working Together for Sorghum

Acorns for Deer

00:01:05 – Cattle Market Retail: Starting today’s show is University of Nebraska-Lincoln livestock economist Elliott Dennis with a cattle market update. He discusses how retail has changed for beef and turkey.

00:12:05 – Ethiopia and K-State Working Together for Sorghum: K-State’s Nat Bascom and guest Alemu Tirfessa from Ethiopia continue the show to talk about their international work on sorghum.

Global Collaboration on Sorghum and Millet

00:23:05 – Acorns for Deer: Information about how people can increase acorn production from K-State wildlife specialist, Drew Ricketts, rounds out today’s show. He explains research that tells what deer hunters can do to increase acorn production for the wildlife.

