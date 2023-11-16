From the Land of Kansas Now Selling 2023 Holiday Gift Boxes

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Holiday gift boxes are now available to order for the 2023 holiday season from the From the Land of Kansas state trademark program at the Kansas Department of Agriculture. Each gift box contains an assortment of products grown, raised or produced in Kansas, with two size options available: the Konza Box and the Ad Astra Box. From the Land of Kansas gift boxes allow for ease of purchase for family, friends or clients and add a personal, customized note for the holiday season.

The Konza Box products: Honey (New Hope Farm & Apiary in Wellsville); Beef Jerky (Pat’s Beef Jerky in Liebenthal); Lightly Salted Wheat Snacks (Wheatland Foods in Hays); Hot Chocolate (Sunflower Fundraising Company in Olathe); Kenzee’s Everything Sauce (MKC Kitchen LLC in Bazine); Mustard (Grannie’s Homemade Mustard in Hillsboro); and a complimentary From the Land of Kansas branded leather coaster.

The Ad Astra Box products: Medium Garden Salsa (Holmes Made Salsa in Wichita); Tasty Teriyaki Beef Sticks (Yoder Meats in Yoder); Mild and Sassy Dry Rub (Spice It Up in Bonner Springs); Prairie Ranch Dip Mix (Twisted Pepper in Wichita); Red Wine Chocolate Sauce (from Cocoavino in Olathe); Popcorn (Free Day Popcorn in Belleville); Chocolate Bar (Signet Coffee Roasters in Pittsburg); Lavender Lip Balm (Sweet Streams Lavender Co. in Bucyrus); Beer Bread Mix (Bruces Bullseye Farms in Leon); Sunflower Oil (Wright Enterprises in Bird City); and a complimentary From the Land of Kansas branded coaster.

Gift boxes can be purchased online at shop.fromthelandofkansas.com/from-the-land-of-kansas-gift-box and can be shipped anywhere in the United States. For orders larger than 10, call 785-564-6759 or email fromthelandofkansas@ks.gov to ensure holiday delivery. December 9 is the last day to order for guaranteed delivery before Christmas.

“Our holiday gift boxes are the perfect gift for anyone who loves Kansas. It’s a way to give back to Kansas ag businesses while making gift shopping simple and personalized,” said Sammy Gleason, From the Land of Kansas marketing manager. “We appreciate all our customers who come back each year to support our amazing producers and look forward to new customers ordering for the first time.”

The From the Land of Kansas trademark program at KDA is designed to promote and celebrate agricultural experiences and products grown, raised or produced in Kansas. For more information about the holiday gift boxes or about the trademark program, visit fromthelandofkansas.com or contact the From the Land of Kansas marketing team at 785-564-6759.