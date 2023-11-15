Dickinson Scores 27; No. 1 Kansas Erases 14-Point Deficit To Defeat No. 17 Kentucky 89-84

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Less than 1 min.
BOX SCORE

The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks overcame a 14-point second half deficit on Tuesday to topple the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats in the Champions Classic in Chicago. The Jayhawks, now 3-0 on the season, used a 27-point performance by Hunter Dickinson, along with a career high 21 rebounds to fuel a 11-1 run to close the game on the Wildcats.

Dajuan Harris Jr. scored a career-high 23 points, with KJ Adams Jr. scoring 16 to round out top scoring for the Jayhawks.

Reed Sheppard of Kentucky missed a 3-point shot with 6 seconds left that helped seal the victory for Kansas. Leading scorers for the Wildcats was Antonio Reeves with 24, and Adou Thiero with 16. Rob Dillingham scores 18 points before fouling out.

Kansas will face Chaminade in the opening round of the Maui Invitational Monday. Due to Kansas City Chiefs football on Monday Night Football, the Kansas broadcast will be heard on KD Country 94, with pregame set for 7:30 p.m. The game broadcast will also be available on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY as well in Northeast Kansas and Southeast Nebraska.

852: Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 11/14/2023
Derek Nester
