281: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 11/14/2023

KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 11/14/2023
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
Governor Kelly and Governor Parson Participate in Disagree Better Initiative
TOPEKA— Today, Governor Laura Kelly joined Missouri Governor Mike Parson to announce their participation in the National Governors Association's (NGA) Disagree Better initiative. Both Governors recently...
Meadowlark Hospice Collecting Socks For Seniors
Meadowlark Hospice Collecting Socks for Seniors throughout Clay, Cloud, Riley, Washington, Republic, and Marshall Counties throughout November. Meadowlark Hospice Volunteers are collecting Socks for Seniors...
K-State Hits 14 3-pointers in 91-68 win over South Dakota State
Via K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State connected on 14 3-point field goals, including a combined 10 from senior Tylor Perry and junior Cam Carter, as the Wildcats...
