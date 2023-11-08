Unofficial Jewell County Election Results – 11/7/2023

City of Jewell
3 Councilmember Positions
1 Joshua Burks 67
2 Don Delzeit 64
3 Bob Freeman 62
4 Bailey Hajny 12
USD #107
Position 5
Bobi Fogo 141
Christina Jeffery 84
USD #107
Position 7
Ashleigh Cole 97
Perry D. Colson 108
Marc Grout 215
