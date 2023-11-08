Kansas abandoned wells project reinvigorated, but thousands left to plug

A project coordinator estimates the state has nearly 9,000 abandoned oil and gas wells requiring attention

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
2 min.
HomeRegional News Headlines

by Rachel Mipro, Kansas Reflector
November 7, 2023

TOPEKA — The state’s efforts to plug abandoned wells are back on track after delays in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to project coordinators.

Ryan Hoffman, conservation division director with the Kansas Corporation Commission, updated lawmakers on the well situation during a Tuesday legislative meeting. The Kansas Corporation Commission oversees the well plugging process.

“We are moving forward,” Hoffman said.

Wells left unplugged can pose a health and safety risk to Kansans if they are near communities. Due to leakage, abandoned wells could leak into the water supply and or release methane into the air.

Kansas began the process of sealing wells in the 1990s, using fees from  the oil and gas industry. But the program received a significant boost from federal funding in 2022, following the passage of a bipartisan infrastructure law.

As part of the law, the White House allocated $25 million in federal funding for well plugging in the state, after analysis found Kansas has some of the largest numbers of abandoned gas wells in the United States, partly due to the state’s early boom in natural gas production.

Hoffman said the state’s plugging program has capped 1,740 wells to date, costing about $18 million total. By the end of the project, which will be completed in early 2024, an estimated 2,500 wells will be plugged. About $6.2 million is currently left in the State Plugging Program fund.

In fiscal year 2023, the state’s well plugging program capped 93 abandoned wells, following an influx of federal funding. Those wells came with an average cost of $6,359.64. In fiscal year 2022, 281 wells were plugged at an average cost of $7,049.20. The year prior saw 342 wells plugged, at an average cost of $6,742.46.

Hoffman said compensation rates following the COVID-19 pandemic had caused some slowdowns.

“The effects of COVID finally wore off and I think the industry needed the services of the contractors as well, and the prices we had entered into in that COVID period were no longer competitive, so we weren’t able to plug wells,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said 23 contracts have been secured in the past few months, after the program revamped its contractor recruitment process.

Hoffman estimated the state has close to 9,000 abandoned wells left to plug.

Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous article
Unofficial Jewell County Election Results – 11/7/2023
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.