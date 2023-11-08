Governor Kelly Announces More than $10M to Build Community Multi-Purpose Facilities, Expand Access to Child Care

Investment will Add Over 300 Child Care Slots in Hays, Lawrence, and Emporia

Governor Laura Kelly

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund today announced the first round of Capital Projects Fund Accelerator (CPF Accelerator) awards, which will go to three Kansas communities to build or renovate multi-purpose community facilities. These facilities will create 313 new licensed child care slots; provide access to high-speed internet; and house programs that facilitate work, education, and health care monitoring.

“Kansas parents need safe, affordable child care so they can join the workforce without worrying how they’ll make ends meet,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “That’s why we’re investing in these community centers, which will offer more options for child care along with providing essential health, educational, and technological services.”

The CPF Accelerator Request for Proposals remains open for a second round of submissions through December 18, 2023. Approximately $28 million remains available to continue supporting the expansion of multi-purpose community facilities that meet all program criteria. Combined with the Child Care Capacity Accelerator Grant programs previously announced this year, the Kelly administration is on track to infuse more than $94 million towards expanding access to child care for working families.

These grants are made possible using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury Capital Projects Fund, which awarded $40 million to Kansas for this program in early September.

“We’ve been thrilled to see applicants from all sectors for both of these funding opportunities – employers, local economic development, nonprofit and philanthropic leaders, and of course child care providers,” said Melissa Rooker, Executive Director of the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund. “We appreciate our partners, both at the community level at U.S. Treasury, for joining us as we seek to address the multi-faceted challenges facing families with young children today.”

Award grantees include:

Grantee

City

Funding Awarded

Slots Added

Project Overview

Community Children’s Center, Inc.

Lawrence

$4,900,000

69

24/7 child care facility providing drop-in and occasional care with sliding-scale tuition

The Grove Community Center

Hays

$3,597,250

77

Community Center housing a senior center and a licensed daycare

Little Lyons of Emporia

Emporia

$1,756,759

167

Increase child care and provide community supports such as mental health services, vocational workshops, and training activities

Total:

$10,254,009

313

Kansas was previously awarded $83.5 million from the Capital Projects Fund to build reliable broadband infrastructure and extend high-speed internet to more than 24,500 homes, businesses, schools, health care facilities, and other public institutions in underserved counties across the state. A portion of Kansas’ $40 million award for the CPF Accelerator will be used to administer the program.

Click here to learn more about the Capital Projects Fund Accelerator.

