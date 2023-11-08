Sporting KC defender Logan Ndenbe suffers season-ending knee injury

Sporting Kansas City defender Logan Ndenbe has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee and will miss the remainder of the 2023 MLS season, the club announced today.

Ndenbe sustained the injury in the 62nd minute of Sporting’s 2-1 win over St. Louis City SC on Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park. The left back will undergo surgery in the near term and is expected to be sidelined for seven to nine months.

Ndenbe played an instrumental role in Sporting’s two-game sweep of St. Louis in the Round One Best-of-3 series, scoring impressive goals in both matches to help Sporting KC reach the Western Conference semifinals of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. The 23-year-old Belgian has made 25 appearances in each of his first two seasons with Sporting since arriving from French club Guingamp in early 2022.

By eliminating St. Louis from the postseason, Sporting has become the second No. 8 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in the history of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Manager Peter Vermes’ side has reached the Western Conference semifinals for the fourth time in six seasons and will travel to face either Houston Dynamo FC or Real Salt Lake in a single-elimination match on the weekend of Nov. 25-26.