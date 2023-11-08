Sporting KC defender Logan Ndenbe suffers season-ending knee injury

Ndenbe to be sidelined for seven to nine months with torn ACL

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
1 min.
HomeRegional Sports

Sporting Kansas City defender Logan Ndenbe has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee and will miss the remainder of the 2023 MLS season, the club announced today.

Ndenbe sustained the injury in the 62nd minute of Sporting’s 2-1 win over St. Louis City SC on Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park. The left back will undergo surgery in the near term and is expected to be sidelined for seven to nine months.

Ndenbe played an instrumental role in Sporting’s two-game sweep of St. Louis in the Round One Best-of-3 series, scoring impressive goals in both matches to help Sporting KC reach the Western Conference semifinals of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. The 23-year-old Belgian has made 25 appearances in each of his first two seasons with Sporting since arriving from French club Guingamp in early 2022.

By eliminating St. Louis from the postseason, Sporting has become the second No. 8 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in the history of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Manager Peter Vermes’ side has reached the Western Conference semifinals for the fourth time in six seasons and will travel to face either Houston Dynamo FC or Real Salt Lake in a single-elimination match on the weekend of Nov. 25-26.

Previous article
Governor Kelly Announces More than $10M to Build Community Multi-Purpose Facilities, Expand Access to Child Care
Next article
Kansas Quarterback Jason Bean
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.