K-State Agriculture Today: 1555 – Anhydrous Ammonia…Preparing for Taxes

Anhydrous Ammonia Application

Tax Planning and Strategies

Preparing for Cold Weather

00:01:05 – Anhydrous Ammonia Application: K-State soil fertility specialist Dorivar Ruiz Diaz starts today’s show by sharing information about anhydrous ammonia applications in the fall.

Considerations for Fall Applications of Anhydrous Ammonia

00:12:05 – Tax Planning and Strategies: Continuing the show is Kansas Farm Management Association economists, Chelsea Plummer and Tressie Mitzner, to discuss end of year tax considerations. Robin Reid, K-State agricultural economist, also joins the conversation with details for a tax strategy educational series that is upcoming.

Tax Strategies for Midwestern Farm and Ranch Women

KFMA

00:23:05 – Preparing for Cold Weather: Mike Brouk, K-State dairy specialist, rounds out today’s show by encouraging producers to have a plan in place to care for their calves and young stock before the really cold weather. He covers things the plan should include.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan