K-State Agriculture Today: 1555 – Anhydrous Ammonia…Preparing for Taxes

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
1 min.
HomeAgriculture Today
  • Anhydrous Ammonia Application
  • Tax Planning and Strategies
  • Preparing for Cold Weather

 

00:01:05 – Anhydrous Ammonia Application: K-State soil fertility specialist Dorivar Ruiz Diaz starts today’s show by sharing information about anhydrous ammonia applications in the fall. 

Considerations for Fall Applications of Anhydrous Ammonia

 

00:12:05 – Tax Planning and Strategies: Continuing the show is Kansas Farm Management Association economists, Chelsea Plummer and Tressie Mitzner, to discuss end of year tax considerations. Robin Reid, K-State agricultural economist, also joins the conversation with details for a tax strategy educational series that is upcoming.

Tax Strategies for Midwestern Farm and Ranch Women

KFMA

 

00:23:05 – Preparing for Cold Weather: Mike Brouk, K-State dairy specialist, rounds out today’s show by encouraging producers to have a plan in place to care for their calves and young stock before the really cold weather. He covers things the plan should include.

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

Previous article
Clifton-Clyde can’t slow down powerful Wichita County rushing game. Fall in Regional round 58-12.
Next article
KNDY Morning News – Tuesday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.