Kansas Receives First-Ever College Football Playoff Ranking

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
1 min.
HomeRegional Sports
Kansas Athletics

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the first time in the 10-year history of the College Football Playoff (CFP), Kansas has earned a spot in the CFP’s Top 25 ranking, it was announced Tuesday. The Jayhawks are ranked No. 21 in the first edition of the 2023 CFP ranking, which was revealed live on ESPN.

Since 2014, the CFP has served as the postseason event to determine college football’s national champion on the field. The selection committee releases five rankings during the regular season, ranking teams based on the members’ evaluation of the teams’ performance on the field. Metrics taken into consideration include strength of schedule, head-to-head results and comparison of results against common opponents. The final CFP selections will be made on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Kansas (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) is the Cheez-It National Team of the Week following a 38-33 victory over No. 6 Oklahoma last Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The win clinched bowl eligibility for the Jayhawks for the second consecutive season and improved the Jayhawks to 5-0 at home this season. It was also KU’s first victory over a top 10 team since the Jayhawks defeated No. 5 Virginia Tech in the 2008 Orange Bowl.

Following the win, Kansas returned to the AP Top 25 poll at No. 22 and the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 23, earning a national ranking for the third time this season. Head coach Lance Leipold, who was named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week on Monday, has guided Kansas into the national rankings for five weeks in the past two seasons. Prior to his arrival, the Jayhawks had not received a Top 25 national ranking since 2009.

Next up for the Jayhawks is a trip to Ames, Iowa, to face Iowa State on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Jack Trice Stadium. Kick off between KU and ISU is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Two home games remain in the 2023 season, with Kansas set to host Texas Tech on Nov. 11 and Kansas State on Nov. 18. Fans can purchase single-game tickets in advance of game day by clicking here.

Previous article
KNDY Morning News – Wednesday Edition
Next article
No. 22 Kansas Travels to Iowa State for Big 12 Clash on Saturday
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.