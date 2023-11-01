K-State Agriculture Today: 1551 – What’s Going on at FSA…The Third Trimester

  • Hold on FSA Programs and Prescribed Burn Meeting
  • Third Trimester Needs for Cattle
  • Deciding to Deworm Calves or Not

 

00:01:05 – Hold on FSA Programs and Prescribed Burn Meeting: Kansas Farm Service Agency conservation and price support chief, Tonya Ackerman, kicks off the show with an update on FSA. We are then joined by Jess Crockford to discuss an upcoming Prescribed Burn Association organizational meeting.

Farmers.gov

22007apply.gov

1-800-721-0970

PBA Organizational Meeting

 

00:12:05 – Third Trimester Needs for Cattle: Continuing the show is K-State beef reproduction specialist, Sandy Johnson. She says this time of year is when producers of spring-calving cattle herds need to make sure the cows are meeting their nutritional needs.

The Start of the Third Trimester, the Most Underappreciated Day of the Year

KSUBeef.org

 

00:23:05 – Deciding to Deworm Calves or Not: K-State Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts rounds out today’s show. This week Brad White, Brian Lubbers and Bob Larson talk about if weaned calves that are being kept for a few months should be dewormed. 

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

NEWS PODCASTS

