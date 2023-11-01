K-State Agriculture Today: 1551 – What’s Going on at FSA…The Third Trimester

Hold on FSA Programs and Prescribed Burn Meeting

Third Trimester Needs for Cattle

Deciding to Deworm Calves or Not

00:01:05 – Hold on FSA Programs and Prescribed Burn Meeting: Kansas Farm Service Agency conservation and price support chief, Tonya Ackerman, kicks off the show with an update on FSA. We are then joined by Jess Crockford to discuss an upcoming Prescribed Burn Association organizational meeting.

Farmers.gov

22007apply.gov

1-800-721-0970

PBA Organizational Meeting

00:12:05 – Third Trimester Needs for Cattle: Continuing the show is K-State beef reproduction specialist, Sandy Johnson. She says this time of year is when producers of spring-calving cattle herds need to make sure the cows are meeting their nutritional needs.

The Start of the Third Trimester, the Most Underappreciated Day of the Year

KSUBeef.org

00:23:05 – Deciding to Deworm Calves or Not: K-State Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts rounds out today’s show. This week Brad White, Brian Lubbers and Bob Larson talk about if weaned calves that are being kept for a few months should be dewormed.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

