Jayhawks to Travel to Illinois for Maui Strong Exhibition Game

Maui Invitational

Hoops for ‘Ohana

online auction in conjunction with the Hawai’i Community Foundation’s

Maui Strong Fund

, which is dedicated to providing financial resources for rapid response and recovery for the devastating wildfires on Maui. Fans will have the opportunity bid on the jerseys worn by the men’s basketball team Oct. 29 and additional experiences and merchandise donated by Kansas Athletics. All proceeds will benefit the Maui Strong Fund. You can visit

mauiinvitational.com/

hoopsforohana