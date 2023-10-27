KSHSAA 1A Division II State Volleyball Tournament Results – Day 1

Friday
POOL #1
Hanover defeated Bucklin 25-22, 25-18
Hanover defeated Lebo 25-18, 25-22
Hanover defeated Wheatland/Grinnell 25-20, 21-25, 25-21
Lebo defeated Bucklin 25-12, 25-17
Lebo defeated Wheatland/Grinnell 25-15, 25-19
Wheatland/Grinnell defeated Bucklin 24-26, 25-14, 25-13
Hanover 3-0, Lebo 2-1, Wheatland/Grinnell 1-2, Bucklin 0-3
POOL #2
Argonia defeated Elyria Christian 20-25, 25-18, 25-18
St. John’s/Tipton defeated Elyria Christian 25-14, 25-16
St. Johnn’s/Tipton defeated Argonia 25-15, 25-20
Wallace County defeated Argonia 25-16, 25-11
Wallace County defeated Elyria Christian 25-15, 25-14
Wallace County defeated St. John’s/Tipton 14-25, 25-22, 25-19
Wallace County 3-0, St. John’s/Tipton 2-0, Argonia 1-2, Elyria Christian 0-3
Saturday
9:00 AM – Hanover vs. St. John’s/Tipton (95.5 KNDY & Z-96.3 The Lake)
9:00 AM – Wallace County vs. Lebo
Championship & 3rd Place Games To Follow 25 minutes after semifinals.