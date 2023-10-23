K-State Agriculture Today: 1544 – Cattle Market Update…Nitrate Poisoning

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
1 min.
HomeAgriculture Today
  • Supply and Demand in the Cattle Market
  • Nitrate Poisoning in Livestock
  • Improving Ponds and Streams

 

00:01:05 – Supply and Demand in the Cattle Market: Beginning the show is K-State livestock economist Glynn Tonsor with this week’s cattle market update. He reviews supply and demand for the market and how feedlot returns have changed.

AgManager.info

KSUBeef.org

 

00:12:05 – Nitrate Poisoning in Livestock: K-State veterinarian, Gregg Hanzlicek, continues the show by taking a deeper look at what causes nitrate poisoning and the impact it has on ruminant livestock.

Video – Nitrate Testing Sample Collection

Beef Booklet Series

 

00:23:05 – Improving Ponds and Streams: Joe Gerken, K-State fisheries and aquatics Extension specialist, concludes today’s show. Joe talks about the different ways people can improve the lifespan of ponds and streams and why it is important.

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

Previous article
STATE VOLLEYBALL & FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BROADCAST PLANS TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
Next article
KNDY Morning News – Monday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 102.5 & 106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.