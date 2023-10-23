K-State Agriculture Today: 1544 – Cattle Market Update…Nitrate Poisoning

Supply and Demand in the Cattle Market

Nitrate Poisoning in Livestock

Improving Ponds and Streams

00:01:05 – Supply and Demand in the Cattle Market: Beginning the show is K-State livestock economist Glynn Tonsor with this week’s cattle market update. He reviews supply and demand for the market and how feedlot returns have changed.

AgManager.info

KSUBeef.org

00:12:05 – Nitrate Poisoning in Livestock: K-State veterinarian, Gregg Hanzlicek, continues the show by taking a deeper look at what causes nitrate poisoning and the impact it has on ruminant livestock.

Video – Nitrate Testing Sample Collection

Beef Booklet Series

00:23:05 – Improving Ponds and Streams: Joe Gerken, K-State fisheries and aquatics Extension specialist, concludes today’s show. Joe talks about the different ways people can improve the lifespan of ponds and streams and why it is important.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan