Professional SportsKansas City Royals

Royals announce 2023 Spring Training broadcast schedule

By: Derek Nester

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals today announced their radio and television broadcast schedules for the 2023 Spring Training season.

Classic Hits KQNK will once again be your home for Royals Baseball in northwest Kansas & southwest Nebraska! Coverage begins on KQNK on Opening Day 2023 on Thursday, March 30th at 3:10 PM against the Minnesota Twins.

Kansas City’s flagship radio station will broadcast 14 Spring Training games on KCSP-AM. Of those 14 games, 12 will be broadcast on 610 Sports Radio and two will be broadcast on its sister station 1660 The Bet KC.

Of Kansas City’s 34 Spring Training games, 30 of them will be available to stream on royals.com, including the games on 610 Sports Radio or 1660 The Score. Sixteen games will air via webcast exclusively on royals.com.

Spring Training action will be called on radio by Ryan Lefebvre, Steve Stewart and Jake Eisenberg.

Bally Sports Kansas City will televise 10 games this spring, beginning on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2:05 p.m. CT, when the Royals will be the road team vs. Texas at Surprise Stadium.

Coverage continues on Tuesday, Feb. 28 vs. the Guardians in Goodyear (2:05 p.m. CT), Saturday, March 4 vs. the Dodgers in Surprise (7:05 p.m. CT), Wednesday, March 8 vs. the White Sox in Surprise (7:05 p.m. CT), Saturday, March 11 vs. the Brewers in Maryvale (2:10 p.m. CT), Tuesday, March 14 vs. the Reds in Surprise (8:05 p.m. CT), Saturday, March 18 vs. the Rockies in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 21 vs. the Cubs in Surprise (8:05 p.m. CT), Thursday, March 23 vs. the Padres in Peoria (3:10 p.m. CT) and the Cactus League finale on Sunday, March 26 vs. the Cubs in Mesa (3:05 p.m. CT).

Royals programming also streams on the Bally Sports app for fans who sign in with their pay-TV login and password or with a subscription to Bally Sports+, the stand-alone streaming service that launched last year.

Six of the 10 Bally Sports Kansas City telecast will feature Lefebvre, Rex Hudler, Eisenberg, Joel Goldberg and Jeff Montgomery. The four remaining telecasts will be shared feeds, including the Feb. 28 game at the Guardians (Bally Sports Great Lakes), the March 11 game at the Brewers (Bally Sports Wisconsin), the March 23 game at the Padres (Bally Sports San Diego) and the March 26 game at the Cubs (Marquee).

Iced Antenna Forces Z-96.3 The Lake Off-The-Air; Tune In Via App & Website
Derek Nester
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

