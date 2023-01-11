KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

College SportsKansas Jayhawks

Kansas Makes Late Comeback Against Oklahoma, 79-75

By: Derek Nester

Date:

The Kansas Jayhawks returned to Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence on Tuesday, looking to improve to 4-0 in conference play.

The Jayhawks started off cold, going 13-33 shooting the ball, and 3-8 from behind the stripe in the first half. Oklahoma, in comparison, shot 14-30 and 1-9 behind the arc to achieve a halftime score of 36-34 Kansas.

The second half was even worse for the Jayhawks, going 9-26 and 1-3 from behind the arc. But a late 18-4 run put the Jayhawks on top, winning 79-75.

Leading scorers for Kansas were KJ Adams with 22, Jalen Wilson 17, Dajuan Harris with 11. For Oklahoma, leading scorer was Grant Sherfield with 25, and 12 by Sam Godwin.

NEXT:
Kansas hosts No. 14 Iowa State at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday at 3 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. on 95.5 KNDY and Z-96.3 The Lake.

United Bank and Trust Athlete of the Week
1-11-23 HS HOOPS-KU KSU SURVIVE-COLLEGE HOOPS SOLUTION
