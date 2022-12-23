KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Local NewsKDNS NewsKNDY News

Cloud Co. Comm. College Offering GED Classes

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Cloud County Community College will be offering adult education and GED classes in January in Concordia and Junction City.

The Adult Education program at CCCC offers an adult learning atmosphere to gain skills necessary for success at home and in the workplace. The classes are open to individuals 16 and older who are not enrolled in school. Basic skills and diploma preparation classes are offered afternoons and evenings in Concordia, and mornings, afternoons, and evenings in Junction City to accommodate working adults’ schedules. Classes are small with both classroom and computer instruction.

Those who attend can also improve on basic skills in everyday reading, math and English, as well as learn employability skills while earning WorkReady Credentials. Computer skills are also a part of the courses, where students can gain basic Microsoft Word and Internet skills, and also earn technology certificates.

GED test preparation instruction is also available at both locations. The centers are located at CCCC’s Concordia campus and at the Geary County campus in Junction. All students must attend orientation before enrolling in classes. Students are to call for an orientation appointment. For both locations, orientation appointments can be made for January 10 and 11. Registration for orientation is due by January 9. The first day of classes at both locations is January 17.

All classes are limited in size. For more information or to register for orientation in Concordia or Junction City, contact Debbie Kearn, ABE/GED Director, Cloud County Community College at (785) 243-1435, ext. 335 or (800) 729-5101, ext. 335.

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/19/2022
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

