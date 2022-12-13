Kansas High School Basketball Coaches Association Rankings – 12/13/2022

GIRLS RANKINGS
6A Girls
1 Blue Valley North
2 Olathe North
3 Shawnee Mission South
4 Wichita Heights
5 Liberal
6 Shawnee Mission Northwest
7 Lawrence
8 Blue Valley
9 Wichita South
10 Topeka High
5A Girls
1 St. Thomas Aquinas
2 Topeka Seaman
3 Emporia
4 St. James Academy
5 Bishop Carroll
6 De Soto
7 Goddard Eisenhower
8 Hutchinson
9 Bonner Springs
10 Hays
4A Girls
1 Bishop Miege
2 Wamego
3 Wellington
4 McPherson
5 Hugoton
6 Andale
7 Rock Creek
8 Baldwin
9 Independence
10 Ft. Scott
3A Girls
1 Goodland
2 Silver Lake
3 Phillipsburg
4 Nemaha Central
5 Southeast of Saline
6 Cheney
7 Eureka
8 Cimarron
9 Haven
10 Rossville
2A Girls
1 Elbing- Berean Academy
2 Jackson Heights
3 Smith Center
4 Hillsboro
5 Garden Plain
6 St. Mary’s Colgan
7 Remington
8 Hoxie
9 Valley Heights
10 The Independent
1A-Div 1-Girls
1 Little River
2 Osborne
3 Pretty Prairie
4 Hodgeman County
5 Central Plains
6 Centralia
7 Clifton-Clyde
8 Madison-Hamilton
9 Burlingame
10 Frankfort
1A-Div 2- Girls
1 Hanover
2 Lebo
3 Hutchinson – Central Christian
4 Ashland
5 Attica
6 Golden Plains
7 Ingalls
8 Coldwater – South Central
9 St. Paul
10 Bucklin
BOYS RANKINGS
6A Boys
1 Wichita Heights
2 Olathe West
3 Blue Valley North
4 Blue Valley Northwest
5 Lawrence
6 Derby
7 Olathe North
8 Olathe Northwest
9 Lawrence Free State
10 Shawnee Mission East
5A Boys
1 Maize South
2 Highland Park
3 Kapaun Mt. Carmel
4 De Soto
5 Andover
6 St. James Academy
7 Basehor-Linwood
8 Topeka West
9 St. Thomas Aquinas
10 Hutchinson
4A Boys
1 McPherson
2 Bishop Miege
3 Topeka Hayden
4 Towanda-Circle
5 Atchison
6 Eudora
7 Abilene
8 Wamego
9 St. George-Rock Creek
10 Wellington
3A Boys
1 Southeast of Saline
2 Sabetha
3 Osage City
4 Hesston
5 Cheney
6 Wichita Collegiate
7 Haven
8 Galena
9 Wellsville
10 Bishop Ward
2A Boys
1 Hays- Thomas More Prep
2 Moundridge
3 Inman
4 Ellinwood
5 Lyndon
6 Bennington
7 Sterling
8 Wichita Independent
9 Hillsboro
10 Wabaunsee
1A-Div 1-Boys
1 Olpe
2 Centralia
3 Macksville
4 Burlingame
5 Canton-Galva
6 Madison-Hamilton
7 Little River
8 Wichita Classical School
9 Clifton-Clyde
10 Troy
1A-Div 2-Boys
1 Greeley County
2 Hanover
3 Northern Valley
4 Pawnee Heights
5 Cunningham
6 Bucklin
7 Lebo
8 Dighton
9 Axtell
10 Coldwater – South Central