Big 12 Championship Trophy Statewide Tour Begins Wednesday

Via K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State Football is celebrating its 2022 Big 12 title with the K-State Family by announcing a 19-stop Championship Trophy Tour beginning on Wednesday. The 2022 Big 12 Championship trophy will travel throughout the state of Kansas on a six-day tour, and the stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy.

“We can’t thank our fans enough,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “Our crowds were electric all season and created an unbelievable atmosphere in Arlington. We were playing for them as much as we were for each other, and we are excited to share this championship with them.”

The trophy will make 19 stops visiting select K-State Catbacker Clubs between December 14-20. Fans are encouraged to share photos on social media using the hashtag #EMAW.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

7-9 a.m. Great Bend – Marmie Ford, 1815 10th Street

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Hutchinson – AJ’s at the Alley, 1221 E 23rd Ave

2:30-4:30 p.m. Wichita – Emerson Biggins Sports Bar & Grill, 808 E Douglas Ave

6:30-8:30 p.m. Emporia – Emporia Fitness, 2812 W 12th Ave

Thursday, Dec. 15

8-10 a.m. Manhattan – Hy-Vee, 601 N 3rd Pl

1-3 p.m. Manhattan – K-State Super Store, 520 McCall Road

4-6 p.m. Manhattan – Dillons Westloop Shopping Center, 1101 Westloop Pl

Friday, Dec. 16

9-11 a.m. Concordia – Concordia Golf and Wellness, 1300 Willow St

1-3 p.m. Marysville – Pepsi Cola Bottling of Marysville, 604 Center St

5:30-7:30 p.m. Atchison – Willie’s Sports Bar, 701 Commercial St

Saturday, Dec. 17

9-11 a.m. Chanute – Bank of Commerce, 101 W Main St

1:30-3:30 p.m. Topeka – The Pennant, 915 S Kansas Ave

5-8 p.m. Kansas City – T-Mobile Center, 1407 Grand Blvd – K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Nebraska

Monday, Dec. 19

8-10 a.m. Salina – Long McArthur Ford, 3450 S 9th St

12:30-2:30 p.m. Hays – Hays Chevrolet, 2917 Vine St

5-7 p.m. Colby – Meadow Lake Golf Course, 1085 E Golf Club Dr

Tuesday, Dec. 20

8-10 a.m. Garden City – Southwind Golf and Dining, 77 Grandview Dr

12-2 p.m. Liberal – Old Chicago, 2867 Centennial Blvd

4-6 p.m. Dodge City – Boot Hill Distillery, 501 W Spruce St

Kansas State earned its fourth conference championship in school history and the third in the Big 12 era with a 31-28 overtime victory over TCU in the 2022 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship on December 3.

The ninth-ranked Wildcats earned a bid into the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl and will face No. 5 Alabama on Saturday, December 31, inside Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Tickets in the official K-State sections are available online at www.kstatesports.com/bowlgame.

New season ticket packages are now available for the 2023 campaign. With all seven home games of the 2022 season selling out, fans can make sure to get a guaranteed seat to every home game next year at this year’s pricing. Season tickets start at just $150 and can be spread out over seven monthly payments between January and next July. Existing season ticket holders do not need to do anything at this time. Learn more at www.kstatesports.com/tickets.