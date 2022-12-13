KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
High School Sports

Royals sign left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough to one-year deal

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough to a one-year deal. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Royals designated right-handed pitcher Wyatt Mills for assignment.

Yarbrough (YAHR-bro), 30, pitched the first five seasons of his Major League career with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he went 40-31 with a 4.33 ERA (279 ER in 579.2 IP) in 127 appearances (59 starts).

He made the Rays Opening Day roster for the fifth straight season in 2022 but was limited to 20 appearances (9 starts) due to two stints on the Injured List from April 8-May 2 (left groin tightness) and from Sept. 23 through season’s end (right oblique strain). Over his last two stints with the Rays from July 16 through the end of the season, Yarbrough recorded a 3.52 ERA (18 ER in 46.0 IP) over 12 appearances (3 starts). He held opponents to 2 runs or fewer in 6 of his last 7 outings, including 4 scoreless appearances, and won 3 of his last 4 decisions after beginning the season 0-7.

Yarbrough won a career-best 16 games as a rookie in 2018, when he finished 5th in the American League Rookie of the Year ballot. Since his debut season, his 2.03 BB/9 is tied with Nathan Eovaldi for the 3rd-best mark in the American League (min. 500.0 IP), trailing only Justin Verlander (1.59) and Shane Bieber (1.96).

Yarbrough pitched in the postseason in 2019-20, going 2-0 with a 3.06 ERA (6 ER in 17.2 IP) in 8 appearances (2 starts), including 3 appearances (1 start) in the 2020 World Series.

Yarbrough played collegiately at Old Dominion University, the same school attended by Royals Manager Matt Quatraro and Royals infielder Vinnie Pasquantino. Yarbrough was selected by Seattle in the 4th round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft and was traded to Tampa Bay in January 2017 in a four-player deal that sent Drew Smyly to Seattle.

Mills, 27, pitched in 27 games in 2022—including 19 games with the Royals after being acquired via trade from Seattle as part of a three-player deal on June 27—and posted a 4.60 ERA (15 ER in 29.1 IP) between Kansas City and Seattle.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Big 12 Championship Trophy Statewide Tour Begins Wednesday
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Big 12 Championship Trophy Statewide Tour Begins Wednesday

Derek Nester -
Via K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State Football is celebrating...

Kansas High School Basketball Coaches Association Rankings – 12/13/2022

Derek Nester -
GIRLS RANKINGS 6A Girls 1 Blue Valley North 2 Olathe North 3 Shawnee...

Resident Found Dead In Osborne House Fire Monday

Jason Broadfoot -
On December 12th at 5:08 a.m. the Osborne County...

12-13-22 MARK JOHNSON-VOICE OF THE COLORADO BUFFALOES IN STUDIO

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8213464-12-13-22-mark-johnson-voice-of-the-colorado-buffaloes-in-studio

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.