- Advertisement -

“Organ Classics and Christmas Carols” will be Sunday, December 11, at 2:30 p.m. at the Memorial Presbyterian Church, 200 North 10th Street, Marysville.

The concert will feature favorite Christmas carols and festive organ arrangements played by Dr. David Pickering. The audience will be invited to join in singing familiar Christmas hymns.

The concert is presented by the Marshall County Arts Cooperative and the Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Pickering will play the church’s pipe organ that was made by the Reuter Organ Company, Lawrence, Kan. The organ has eleven ranks of pipes with approximately sixty pipes per rank. A rank is a row of pipes all which make the same sound at different pitches.

In addition to being a professor of music and chair of the keyboard division at Kansas State University, Pickering is an active recitalist, recording artist and author. His career as a performer has carried him across the United States as well as to Austria, Canada, England, Finland and Germany. His performances have been broadcast on Minnesota Public Radio’s Pipedreams, Iowa Public Radio and organlive.com.

Pickering’s research has focused on the composers, pedagogues, music and organs of the American organ scene in the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. His four solo recordings have focused on the organ music of American composers from the twentieth century to the present day.

Pickering completed his degrees from the University of Kansas and Brigham Young University in organ performance and musicology; he has also pursued technical studies with pianist Sheila Paige.

A reception will follow the concert; a freewill donation will be accepted.