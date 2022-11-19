KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Local NewsKNDY News

Organ Classics and Christmas Carols

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

“Organ Classics and Christmas Carols” will be Sunday, December 11, at 2:30 p.m. at the Memorial Presbyterian Church, 200 North 10th Street, Marysville.

The concert will feature favorite Christmas carols and festive organ arrangements played by Dr. David Pickering. The audience will be invited to join in singing familiar Christmas hymns.

The concert is presented by the Marshall County Arts Cooperative and the Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Pickering will play the church’s pipe organ that was made by the Reuter Organ Company, Lawrence, Kan. The organ has eleven ranks of pipes with approximately sixty pipes per rank. A rank is a row of pipes all which make the same sound at different pitches.

In addition to being a professor of music and chair of the keyboard division at Kansas State University, Pickering is an active recitalist, recording artist and author. His career as a performer has carried him across the United States as well as to Austria, Canada, England, Finland and Germany. His performances have been broadcast on Minnesota Public Radio’s Pipedreams, Iowa Public Radio and organlive.com.

Pickering’s research has focused on the composers, pedagogues, music and organs of the American organ scene in the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. His four solo recordings have focused on the organ music of American composers from the twentieth century to the present day.

Pickering completed his degrees from the University of Kansas and Brigham Young University in organ performance and musicology; he has also pursued technical studies with pianist Sheila Paige.

A reception will follow the concert; a freewill donation will be accepted.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kansas High School Football Championship Saturday Matchups Set
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Kansas High School Football Championship Saturday Matchups Set

Derek Nester -
6-MAN FOOTBALL Cunningham 60, Waverly 12 Ashland 78, Cheylin 34 Ashland vs...

November 18th

Sunflower State Radio -
A preview of the sub-state finals 

Sen. Moran Congratulates NASA, Kansas Suppliers on Successful Artemis I Launch

Derek Nester -
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – lead...

Community Memorial Healthcare Receives Performance Leadership Awards

Derek Nester -
MARYSVILLE – As part of the National Rural Health...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.