K-State Coasts Past Kansas City, 69-53

- Advertisement -

Via K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Senior Keyontae Johnson continued his impressive play in his return to the court, as he led three Wildcats in double figures with 19 points in helping Kansas State to a 69-53 win over Kansas City on Thursday night before 7,376 fans at Bramlage Coliseum.

Johnson, who scored in double figures for the third consecutive game, enjoyed a stellar all-around night, adding a team-tying 7 rebounds, a career-tying 6 assists and 2 steals to his 19-point effort in 35 minutes. He was joined in double figures by sophomore Cam Carter, who finished with a career-high 16 points on 5-of-10 field goals, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, and senior Desi Sills, who added 11 points from the bench.

With the win, K-State started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2019-20.