College SportsKansas Jayhawks

Kansas Basketball Coaches Self, Townsend Suspended First 4 Games

By: Derek Nester

Date:

The University of Kansas informed the NCAA’s IRP (Independent Resolution Panel) last week that it was self-imposing several sanctions in response to its ongoing basketball case, which originated in 2017. The sanctions include:

  • Four-game suspension for Head Coach Bill Self and Assistant Coach Kurtis Townsend to be served during the first four regular season games of the 2022-23 season.
  • The absence of Self and Townsend from all off-campus recruiting-related activities for four months (April through July 2022).
  • The reduction of four official visits during this academic year and in 2023-24.
  • The reduction of three total scholarships in Men’s Basketball; to be distributed over the next three years.
  • The implementation of a six-week ban on recruiting communications, a six-week ban on unofficial visits and a thirteen-day reduction in the number of permissible recruiting days during the 2022-23 calendar year.
  • No official visits for 2022 Late Night in the Phog.

“Throughout this process, we have had ongoing conversations with all the involved parties,” said Chancellor Douglas A. Girod. “We believe the actions we are announcing today move us closer to resolving this matter. We look forward to commenting further when this process is fully resolved. Until then, I want to reiterate our unwavering support of Coach Self and our Men’s Basketball program.”

“We are hopeful these difficult self-imposed sanctions will assist in bringing the case to a conclusion,” KU Director of Athletics Travis Goff said. “Until then, we will continue to focus on supporting our outstanding Men’s Basketball student-athletes and coaches. Assistant Coach Norm Roberts will serve as interim head coach during the first four games. Per confidentiality guidelines related to infraction cases, we are unable to comment in depth until there is full resolution of this matter.”

“Coach Townsend and I accept and support KU’s decision to self-impose these sanctions,” Self said. “We are in good hands with Coach Roberts, and I am confident that he will do a great job on the bench leading our team. I am proud of the way our guys have handled this situation and I look forward to returning to the bench for our game against NC State.” 

