Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/17/2022

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 10/10/22 meeting as presented and the Agenda for today’s meeting as amended. Unanimous.

Joe Pilsl of the Marysville Fire Dept met with the Board to inquire if the Marysville Fire Department could use the health building for fire training prior to the demolition. The fire department has their own liability and worker’s compensation insurance. He stated that they rarely have an opportunity to train in a commercial business. The Board will ask County Counselor Jason Brinegar and someone will be in touch with Mr. Pilsl.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Card Services

For office supplies, misc

$4,863.22-Health Bldg, State Formula, Survey-P.O. #6737

Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville, KS

For Coroner Expenses – Smith

$1,350.00-Coroner Fund-P.O. #6772

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc, Manhattan, KS

For oxygen, cylinders, welding rod, delivery

$1,147.01-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109384

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. He has located a spreader plow truck at Reed & Co out of Wamego it is a 2006 International 466 with new bed cylinder, new hydraulic pump the plow and the spreader work good, 230,000 miles. They are asking $47,000.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the purchase of the 2006 International 466 plow truck from Reed & Co in the amount of $47,000. Unanimous.

KDOT district engineer Matt Mackeprang would like to meet with the Board to discuss the Y junction north of Frankfort on Hwy 99. In 2017, someone from KDOT met with the Board to discuss removing the ramps at that intersection. The current district engineer would like to discuss this matter with the current Board.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig voiced concerns about new hires this time of year missing out on 5 days of pay due to holidays not being paid during 90 day probation period.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – potential hire with the Board and Mr. Craig present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:40 a.m. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve a step raise for Tim Downard from Operator I at 18.71/hr to Operator II at $19.21/hr effective 11/1/2022. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. A representative from Nextera will be meeting with Public Works Administrator Mike Craig regarding the road use agreement for the High Banks Wind project transmission line tying into Irish Creek infrastructure.

The Board discussed with County Counselor Jason Brinegar the possibility of Marysville Fire Dept. using the health building as a training facility. Mr. Brinegar will draw up a short term lease with the City.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to recess the meeting at 9:50 a.m. to take a 10 minute break and then reconvene in the basement at 10:00 a.m. for the Department Head Meeting. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to reconvene the meeting at 10:00 a.m. in the basement for the Department Head meeting. Unanimous.

County Clerk Sandra Wilson reported that advance voting for the General election will begin on Wednesday of this week. The office is busy preparing for the upcoming election, getting caught up with deed transfers, getting ready to set tax levies and generate tax statements.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar said him and County Clerk Sandra Wilson will begin working on renewing the Neighborhood Revitalization program and the Infill Housing Program.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said they are finishing up projects and getting ready for winter.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr. said Joy is finishing up on her training and they are getting prepared for winter weather.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane is working on her 2024 KDOT grant. Transportation and Meals on Wheels numbers are up.

Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla said they just finished the drive thru Flu & Covid clinic giving 335 vaccines to 217 patrons. So far this Fall they have given 702 Flu shots shots and 260 Covid shots.

County Extension Agent Anastasia Meyer, said new office professional Melissa Borgerding is doing well. Susie will begin Medicare open enrollment soon and Anastasia is monitoring yield content during this harvest.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker reported the cost expended on the NE Ks Officials Meeting recently hosted by Marshall County. New employee Melody Germann has started and is doing well. Their office processed a record 410 titles in September.

Deputy Register of Deeds, Ruth Martin – the part time help is staying busy scanning and indexing old books.

Appraiser Francine Crome – they have finished up their studies and are getting ready to start their final review to set 2023 values.

Commissioner Kickhaefer reported that the handbook has been updated and approved and they continue to work on the proposed new jail project.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to recess the meeting at 10:33 a.m. and reconvene back upstairs to continue the regular meeting. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to reconvene the regular meeting at 10:50 a.m. Unanimous.

James Gambrell with KCAMP met with the Board to present a check in the amount of $674,392.94 for partial payment of the health department.

The Board met with Anastasia Meyer regarding adding their office professional to the County insurance. They informed her that they are going to have to decline at this time.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

The Board discussed the next steps to take regarding the possible petition opposing the jail. The Board will try to set up a meeting in the near future with AHRS, TreanorHL, Tyler Ellsworth and David Arteberry to discuss next steps.

The Board discussed the size of the new health department. The Board will look at the size of 70’ x 96’ which would include the 10 x 10 slab for the generator.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 11:33 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.