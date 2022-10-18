KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Regional NewsKansas News

KDHE Celebrates of 50th Anniversary of Clean Water Act

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) joined Governor Laura Kelly today as October 18, 2022, was proclaimed the 50th Anniversary of the Clean Water Act in Kansas. The signing recognizes the state’s investments in restoring and maintain chemical, physical and biological integrity of the State’s waters. This has been central to the progress in improving the quality and health of our rivers, streams, reservoirs, wetlands and watersheds.

“The success of the Kansas clean water programs is a tribute to the past commitment and perseverance of individuals in state service who built the programs, hired the staff, established the policies and regulations and set the standards for facility design and water quality expectations,” said Tom Stiles, Director of Bureau of Water at KDHE. “Engineers, ecologists, hydrologists, geologists and environmental scientists have melded into a talented state workforce dedicated to improving water quality in Kansas.”

Kansas was one of the early adopters of administering the Act, beginning with creating water monitoring and permitting programs for communities. Followed by establishing a non-point source program to reduce pollutants coming off agricultural lands. Later adding the State Revolving Loan Fund to provide financial assistance to small municipalities. Finally, working in a more practical way with the regulated community to reduce the delivery of contaminants to the waters of the state.

The investments made in the name of clean water have produced many successes:

  • Conditions at lower flows in our Kansas streams are improved because of the treatment of sewage by our municipalities.
  • Wastewater coming out of treatment plants is disinfected, enhancing the recreation potential of our streams and reservoirs.
  • Nutrients have been reduced in 75 of the 120 mechanical treatment plants serving cities of all sizes.
  • We’ve seen the return of aquatic life and animals, such as mussels and otters, relying on streams as their habitat.
  • Since 1989, over 530 loans for $1.5 billion have been made to cities and towns to improve wastewater collection and treatment.

Lean water plays a vital role in the economic prosperity of Kansas by providing a sustainable resource for agriculture, supplying municipal growth and industrial development, supporting a robust tourism industry and sustaining our unique aquatic environments.

KDHE remains committed to protecting and improving the health and environment of all Kansans. Together we can work toward achieving our water quality standards to fully realize the economic and ecological use of our Kansas waters.

Learn more about how you can help Kansas moving forward into the next 50 years: kdhe.ks.gov/water.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Governor Laura Kelly Announces 12 “Rural Champions” Leading Local Community Efforts
Next article
‘We should’ve won that game’: Broncos can’t take advantage of stellar defensive performance as offense struggles in 19-16 OT loss
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Kansas Basketball No. 5 in Preseason Associated Press Poll

Derek Nester -
Via Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the 11th-consecutive year, Kansas...

Marysville Set To Host Black Squirrel Fest Saturday

Derek Nester -
Black Squirrel Fest is Saturday, October 22. The fest...

‘We should’ve won that game’: Broncos can’t take advantage of stellar defensive performance as offense struggles in 19-16 OT loss

Derek Nester -
By Aric DiLalla - DenverBroncos.com INGLEWOOD, Calif. — As the...

Governor Laura Kelly Announces 12 “Rural Champions” Leading Local Community Efforts

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the 12 grant recipients...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.