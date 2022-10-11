KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Local NewsKQNK News

Norton Regional Health Foundation funds several hospital improvements

By: Derek Nester

Date:

NORTON, Kan. – Thanks to generous donations and grant funding, the Norton Regional Health Foundation has financially supported several recent needs for Norton County Hospital totaling nearly $81,000. Specifics of these needs include:
  • Norton County Match Day fundraising from 2021, along with additional fundraising and a $10,000 grant from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, allowed for the purchase of five new inpatient beds and one new obstetrics bed. This project totaled $45,000, and all beds were in place by spring 2022.
  • Norton County Match Day fundraising from 2022, combined with other gifts, allowed for the purchase of a portable ultrasound machine and video laryngoscope. The ultrasound machine is used mainly in the outpatient clinic, while the video laryngoscope serves as a second instrument so one could be in place in the Emergency department, while the other is in the Surgery department. The two purchased combined total $22,600.
  • A pain management table purchased in 2021 for $9,800 is currently being used for epidural procedures monthly. This purchase was made possible through unrestricted donations to the foundation.
  • Roughly $3,500 was spent in 2022 to purchase TelePaks to allow for better patient monitoring.
“On behalf of the Norton Regional Health Foundation Board of Directors, I want to thank the donors who have helped make these purchases possible for Norton County Hospital,” said Katie Allen Wagner, Foundation Executive Director. “Every gift adds up to make a huge impact to support our local health care system, and our local economy. We need tools in place to support our wonderful patients and staff, and purchases such as these allow our hospital to continue to provide the best care close to home for our friends, family, co-workers and neighbors.”
The Norton Regional Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to support the enhancement of quality health care for the residents of Norton County and surrounding counties. It was established in 2016, and since then it has worked to fund hospital equipment, developed a scholarship program for students in the medical field, and collaborated with Live Well Norton to complete community health projects such as Norton Kids’ Café and many other community health endeavors through the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas’ Pathways to a Healthy Kansas program.
For more information about the Norton Regional Health Foundation, or to learn how to make a tax-deductible gift, visit http://www.ntcohosp.com/foundation/foundation_info.html.
Derek Nester
