Royals announce Mike Matheny and Cal Eldred will not return next season

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Kansas City Royals Executive Vice President/General Manager J.J. Picollo tonight announced that Manager Mike Matheny and Pitching Coach Cal Eldred will not return for the 2023 season.

“We are grateful to Mike for leading us through some unusual times these last three seasons,” Picollo said. “He met those challenges head on and helped us move forward in a positive manner. We thank him for his leadership and know his influence will have a positive impact moving forward.”

Matheny went 165-219 (.430) in three seasons as Royals Manager from 2020-2022, and his 165 wins rank 12th in franchise history. During Matheny’s tenure, he oversaw 29 different players make their Major League debut with the Royals, and several others who had individual success, including Salvador Perez, who won Silver Slugger Awards in 2020 and 2021, and matched the franchise’s single-season home run record last season. Three different Royals earned Rawlings Gold Glove Awards during Matheny’s tenure with Kansas City, including Alex Gordon (2020), Andrew Benintendi (2021) and Michael A. Taylor (2021).

“Managing the Royals has been a true privilege,” Matheny said. “I’m thankful to so many, primarily Dayton Moore, and the coaches and players I’ve worked with. I would like to thank Mr. John Sherman and the ownership group for the opportunity to manage their team, and everyone involved in this great organization. I came to the Royals knowing it was an organization of excellence and care, and was shown that care every single day. Royals fans should be excited about this group of players, and I look forward to watching them continue to grow.”

Eldred has been the Royals Pitching Coach since 2018, after he joined the organization as an Assistant to the General Manager from 2016-17. During Eldred’s tenure as Pitching Coach, he helped establish Brad Keller as one of the most productive Rule 5 selections in franchise history, assisted Scott Barlow’s transition into one of the game’s best relievers and aided Brady Singer in becoming one of the game’s best young starters.