Kansas Set to Host Iowa State for 110th Homecoming on Saturday

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) return to Big 12 Conference play this weekend, hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) for the 110th Homecoming game in program history on Saturday, October 1 at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN2 with Brian Custer (Play-by-Play), Dustin Fox (Analyst) and Lauren Sisler (Sideline) on the call.

Kansas has started the season 4-0 for the first time since 2009, as the Jayhawks enter the second of a three-game homestand. The Jayhawks moved to 4-0 with a 35-27 win over Duke in front of a sold-out crowd of 47,233 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, while the Cyclones fell in their first conference game of the season, 31-24, against Baylor.

Kansas gained 528 yards of total offense in the win against Duke, marking the second-straight year the Jayhawks topped the 500-yard mark against the Blue Devils, and the second time this season the Jayhawks have gone over the 500-yard plateau.

Quarterback Jalon Daniels, who has 10 touchdowns to zero interceptions over his last three games, led the Kansas offensive attack Saturday with 324 passing yards, 83 rushing yards and five total touchdowns—four by air and one by ground.

With the 4-0 start, Head Coach Lance Leipold has now led his teams to three 4-0 starts over the last five years, including twice at Buffalo in 2018 and 2020. The 2009 season also marks the last time Kansas started 5-0 with the Jayhawks picking up their fifth win against Iowa State with a 41-36 victory.

­­Entering Saturday’s Homecoming matchup, the Jayhawks rank in the top-10 nationally in numerous statistical categories, including, third down conversion percentage (2nd, 66.7%), points per game (4th, 48.5), yards per play (3rd, 7.8) rushing offense (8th, 246.0), sacks allowed (2nd, 1) and passing efficiency (5th, 188.73).

The series between Kansas an Iowa State enters its 102nd matchup, dating back to 1898. Kansas holds the all-time series advantage at 50-45-6 including a 28-19-3 mark in games played in Lawrence.

Fans looking to attend the Kansas vs. Iowa State game can purchase single-game tickets in advance to avoid lines on game day. In addition, mini packs and season tickets are available with season tickets starting as low as $185. Tickets can be purchased here.

Derek Nester
