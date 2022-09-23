Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/19/2022

- Advertisement -

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 09/12/22 meeting as presented and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Superior Emergency Response

For 2022 Dodge Durango

$48,839.43-Sheriff’s Reserve Fund-P.O. #6652

Quadient Finance, Carol Stream, IL

For Postage

$7,000.00-Courthouse General Fund-P.O. #6755

Elizabeth M Olson, Hiawatha, KS

For Contract Attorney (8-12 thru 9-9)

$2,300.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6748

Stonehenge Properties, LTD

For Revcord Renewal

$5,711.74-911 Fund-P.O. #6418

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Murphy Tractor & Equip Co, Inc., Topeka, KS

For reseal backhoe bucket cylinder

$3,508.49-Solid Waste Fund-P.O. #109373

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. A bid from Husker Steel & Norfolk Construction to construct a bridge in Elm Creek Township was presented in the amount of $136,893 but could be higher depending on how much drilling needs to be done.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to accept the bid for Husker Steel and Norfolk Construction to construct the bridge in Elm Creek in the amount of $136,893 which is contingent upon the amount of drilling that will need to be done. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig is looking to replace the 1977 bridge crew trailer. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig & Parker Price will be attending the Solid Waste Training in Wichita this week.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – new employee recommendation with the Board and County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:25 a.m. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Melody Germann as Clk I Step I in the Treasurer’s office at the starting wage of $17.79/hr effective October 1, 2022. Unanimous.

County Counselor Aaron Westbrook met with the Board. The Board received and opened one bid for demolition of the health building and the additional 2 buildings at that location that have recently been purchased by the County. The bid for the demolition of all structures at 600 Broadway is in the amount of $69,700 submitted by Inline Construction of Marysville. Details of the bid include fill that will be compacted to where a new structure can be built, all foundation walls adjacent to the sidewalks will be removed to just below grade as to not create any erosion or collapse below the sidewalk, if walls are to be removed completely, any damage to the sidewalk will be an additional charge to replace, interior block walls and footings will be removed, contractor is responsible for gas and service disconnect, contractor will contact public works and cap the sewer lines to meet the city protocols, contractors estimated time to start demolition is approximately 2 weeks upon being awarded the job. Completion of demolition from start to finish is approximately 10 working days. Demolition will likely not be able to be started until after the real estate closing on October 31st but County Counselor Aaron Westbrook will confirm this.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to accept the bid from Inline Construction for demolition of the health department building and the 2 adjoining buildings located at 600 Broadway in the amount of $69,700. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board and County Counselor Aaron Westbrook present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:55 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

The Board will move forward with David Arteberry setting up a meeting with the local banks to present and discuss the options of the lease-purchase agreement for the construction of the jail.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to appoint Keith Bramhall as the representative for KCAMP and KWORCC at their annual meetings being held during the 47th Annual KAC meetings in Overland Park, KS from October 17-19. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to appoint Linda Fincham and Sondra Klover as representatives to observe the destruction of the 2020 Primary and General Election ballots per KSA 25-2708. Unanimous.

County Sanitarian Marlene Stamm met with the Board for her quarterly update.

Preparations are being finalized for the NE Kansas Officials Meeting to be held on Friday, September 23 hosted by Marshall County and held at Venue 36.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 10:31 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, September 28, 2022 beginning at 8:30.