K-State to Open Big 12 Schedule at Home on New Year’s Eve

Via K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State will open its first Big 12 season under head coach Jerome Tang with a home game on New Year’s Eve against West Virginia, as the conference office announced the league-wide 2022-23 schedule on Friday morning (September 23).

The WVU game will be one of four Saturday home conference games at Bramlage Coliseum in 2023, including visits by NCAA Tournament participants Texas Tech (Jan. 21 at 1 p.m., CT), Texas (Feb. 4 at 3 p.m., CT) and Iowa State (Feb. 18 at 5 p.m., CT). In addition, the Wildcats will host a fifth Saturday game in 2023 against Florida in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 28 at time to be determined later.

K-State will host the annual Dillons Sunflower Showdown with Kansas at 6 p.m., CT on Tuesday, Jan. 17, which will be the first day of classes for the Spring semester. The road game with the Jayhawks will also fall on a weekday with the Wildcats traveling to Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m., CT.

K-State also announced its home non-conference game times and TV outlets. Most notably, the Wildcats’ home game with Wichita State on Saturday, Dec. 3 will air on ESPNU at 8 p.m., CT, while the Wildcat Classic game with Nebraska at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City will tip at 6 p.m., CT on Saturday, Dec. 17 on Big 12 Now.

The rest of the six home non-conference games will be broadcast on Big 12 Now, including the official opening of the Jerome Tang era against UTRGV on Monday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m., CT in the second game of a men’s and women’s doubleheader. The home exhibition game with Washburn will tip at 7 p.m., CT on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 home schedule as well as the Wildcat Classic in Kansas City are currently on sale through the K-State Athletics Ticket Office by calling (800) 221.CATS as well as online at kstatesports.com. Ticket packages can be found at here.

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship will run from Wednesday-Saturday, March 8-11 and will again be contested at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center.

News and Notes about the 2022-23 Schedule

West Virginia will bookend K-State’s 2022-23 conference schedule, as the Wildcats will wrap up the regular season at WVU Coliseum on Saturday, March 4 at 1 p.m., CT.

K-State will play the same opponent in the first and last conference games for the second consecutive season after doing the same with Oklahoma in 2021-22.

It will mark the second time that K-State has hosted WVU in a conference opener and the first time since a double-overtime loss to the Mountaineers at home on Jan. 2, 2016.

K-State will host a conference game on New Year’s Eve for the first time… Overall, it is the first New Year’s Eve game since hosting Georgia in 2014.

K-State will play consecutive road games against preseason Top 15 foes Texas and Baylor on Jan. 3 and 7, the first of two back-to-back stretches on the road… The Wildcats will also play Texas Tech and Oklahoma in consecutive games on Feb. 11 and 14.

All four road games in the month of January will be against NCAA Tournament teams, including TCU (Jan. 14) and Iowa State (Jan. 24).

On the flipside, K-State will host consecutive games twice in Big 12 play, including Kansas and Texas Tech on Jan. 17 and 21 and Iowa State and Baylor on Feb. 18 and 21.

Both games of the Sunflower Showdown will be contested on weekdays for the second time in 3 years.

K-State will play just one Wednesday game in Big 12 play, which will be Senior Night against Oklahoma on March 1… The Sooners will be the Senior Day/Night opponent for the third time in 5 years.

The 2022-23 season will mark the last year of the double round-robin format, as the Big 12 will welcome BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF for the 2023-24 season.

The Wildcats At A Glance

K-State enters year one under Tang, who was hired by the school on March 21 after a 19-year stint in helping build Baylor into a national powerhouse. The Wildcats return All-Big 12 honorable mention selection and All-Defensive Team member Markquis Nowell (12.4 ppg., 5.0 apg.) and junior forward Ish Massoud (6.8 ppg., 2.8 rpg.). Nowell led the Big 12 in steals (2.2 spg.), while he was second in assists and assist/turnover ratio.

The Wildcats have signed 13 additional players for the upcoming season, including transfers Cam Carter (Mississippi State), Jerrell Colbert (LSU), Tykei Greene (Manhattan/Stony Brook), Abayomi Iyiola (Stetson/Arkansas/Hofstra), Keyontae Johnson (Florida), David N’Guessan (Virginia Tech), Desi Sills (Arkansas/Arkansas State), Anthony Thomas (UT-Martin/Tallahassee Community College) and Nae’Qwan Tomlin (Chipola College) as well as a pair of incoming freshmen in Dorian Finister and Taj Manning.

2022-23 Men’s Basketball Schedule

Day Date Opponent Time TV Tuesday Nov. 1 Washburn (Exh.) 7 p.m. Big 12 Now Monday Nov. 7 UTRGV 8 p.m. Big 12 Now Friday Nov. 11 @California TBD TBD Thursday Nov. 17 Kansas City 5:30 p.m. Big 12 Now Monday Nov. 21 vs. Rhode Island 7:30 p.m. FloHoops Tuesday Nov. 22 vs. Nevada/Tulane 5/7:30 p.m. FloHoops Wednesday Nov. 23 vs. TBD TBD FloHoops Wednesday Nov. 30 @Butler 5:30 p.m. FS1 Saturday Dec. 3 Wichita State 8 p.m. ESPNU Tuesday Dec. 6 Abilene Christian 7 p.m. Big 12 Now Sunday Dec. 11 Incarnate Word 2 p.m. Big 12 Now Saturday Dec. 17 Nebraska 6 p.m. Big 12 Now Wednesday Dec. 21 Radford 1:30 p.m. Big 12 Now Saturday Dec. 31 West Virginia* TBD TBD Tuesday Jan. 3 @Texas* 8 p.m. LHN Saturday Jan. 7 @Baylor* 5 p.m. Big 12 Now Tuesday Jan. 10 Oklahoma State* 6 p.m. ESPNU Saturday Jan. 14 @TCU* 1 p.m. ESPN2/U Tuesday Jan. 17 Kansas* 6 p.m. ESPN/2/U Saturday Jan. 21 Texas Tech* 1 p.m. ESPN2/U Tuesday Jan. 24 @Iowa State* 8 p.m. ESPNU Saturday Jan. 28 Florida TBD TBD Tuesday Jan. 31 @Kansas* 7 p.m. Big 12 Now Saturday Feb. 4 Texas 3 p.m. ESPN/2/U Tuesday Feb. 7 TCU 8 p.m. ESPNU Saturday Feb. 11 @Texas Tech* 6 p.m. Big 12 Now Tuesday Feb. 14 @Oklahoma* 8 p.m. ESPNU Saturday Feb. 18 Iowa State* 5 p.m. ESPN2/U Tuesday Feb. 21 Baylor* 6 p.m. ESPN/2/U Saturday Feb. 25 @Oklahoma State* 1 p.m. ESPNU Wednesday March 1 Oklahoma* 7 p.m. Big 12 Now Saturday March 4 @West Virginia* 1 p.m. Big 12 Now

