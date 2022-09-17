Search

KD Country 94 Returns To The Air; Z-96.3 The Lake Remains Online Only

By: Derek Nester

Date:

KD Country 94 returned to the airwaves on Saturday afternoon, after being taken off-the-air by a lightning strike on Thursday evening. While the station returned to the air, a couple of programming notes to take notice of.

As of now, the Waterside Wakeup morning show and The Sports Ticket may not air as it normally would. Local news, weather, and sports reports as well as Today’s Country will remain on-the-air. Replacement parts are on order that will restore these programs in the near future.

Unfortunately, Z-96.3 The Lake will remain off-the-air while replacement parts are on order. Z-96.3 The Lake can be heard via the Z-96.3 The Lake mobile app for iPhone and Android, as well as our website and via smart speakers, just activate it and say, “Play K-Z-D-Y on Tune In”.

Previous articleKansas Improves to 3-0 with 48-30 Win at Houston
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

