KD Country 94 Returns To The Air; Z-96.3 The Lake Remains Online Only

KD Country 94 returned to the airwaves on Saturday afternoon, after being taken off-the-air by a lightning strike on Thursday evening. While the station returned to the air, a couple of programming notes to take notice of.

As of now, the Waterside Wakeup morning show and The Sports Ticket may not air as it normally would. Local news, weather, and sports reports as well as Today’s Country will remain on-the-air. Replacement parts are on order that will restore these programs in the near future.

Unfortunately, Z-96.3 The Lake will remain off-the-air while replacement parts are on order. Z-96.3 The Lake can be heard via the Z-96.3 The Lake mobile app for iPhone and Android, as well as our website and via smart speakers, just activate it and say, “Play K-Z-D-Y on Tune In”.