Huskers Fire Head Football Coach Scott Frost

Via Nebraska Athletics Communications

On Sunday, Sept. 11, Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts released the following statement:

“Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.

“After the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change in our head coaching position. Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.”