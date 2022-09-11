Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
New Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts. Courtesy of Huskers.com
College SportsNebraska Cornhuskers

Huskers Fire Head Football Coach Scott Frost

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

Via Nebraska Athletics Communications

On Sunday, Sept. 11, Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts released the following statement:

“Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.

“After the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change in our head coaching position. Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJayhawks Win in Overtime at West Virginia, Move to 2-0
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Jayhawks Win in Overtime at West Virginia, Move to 2-0

Derek Nester -
Via Kansas Athletics MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Kansas Football claimed...

Cats Dominate in 40-12 Win Over Missouri

Derek Nester -
Via K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. - Kansas State fans chanted...

Washington Co. Tigers Coaches Corner – Tommy Tryon (Week 2)

Sunflower State Radio -
Washington Co. Tigers Coaches Corner - Tommy Tryon (Week 2)

Valley Heights Mustangs Coaches Corner – Cody Trimble (Week 2)

Sunflower State Radio -
Valley Heights Mustangs Coaches Corner - Cody Trimble (Week 2)

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.