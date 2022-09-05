UPDATE: Found Safe – Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita man

- Advertisement -

PAWNEE COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department reported that 81-year-old Phillip Cromwell has been located by deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office. He is in good condition. The statewide silver alert is now canceled.

SEDWGIWCK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Wichita man.

The whereabouts of 81-year-old Phillip C. Cromwell are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Phillip C. Cromwell

Cromwell was last seen at his home in Wichita at around 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. He was driving a black 2007 GMC Sierra pickup with Kansas tag 083GNZ. A license plate reader spotted his vehicle around 3:15 p.m. near Nickerson, Kansas.

Cromwell has early onset dementia. He may be traveling to the Lyons area.

He is a white male, 5 ft. 11in. tall, and weighs around 183 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes. Cromwell was last seen wearing black jeans, a grey shirt with blue letters, and black shoes.

If you see Cromwell, or his vehicle, please immediately contact 911. If you have other information about his whereabouts, please call the Wichita Police Department at 316-350-3460.