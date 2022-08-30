Search

Professional SportsKansas City Chiefs

Chiefs Announce Roster Moves to Meet NFL-Mandated 53 Players

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs waived the following players:

  • Zayne Anderson (S – Brigham Young)
  • Dicaprio Bootle (CB – Nebraska)
  • Mike Caliendo (G – Western Michigan)
  • Jack Cochrane (LB – South Dakota)
  • Matt Dickerson, Matt (DT – UCLA)
  • Jerrion Ealy (RB – Mississippi)
  • Jordan Franks (TE – Central Florida)
  • Vitaliy Gurman (T – Toledo)
  • Nazeeh Johnson (S – Marshall)
  • Azur Kamara (DE – Kansas)
  • Devon Key (S – Western Kentucky)
  • Kehinde Oginni (DE – No College)
  • Cornell Powell (WR – Clemson)

The Kansas City Chiefs terminated the contract for the following vested veterans:

  • Jermaine Carter (LB – Maryland)
  • Corey Coleman (WR – Baylor)
  • Daurice Fountain (WR – Northern Iowa)
  • Josh Gordon (WR – Baylor)
  • Elijah Lee (LB – Kansas State)
  • Austin Reiter (C – South Florida)
  • Danny Shelton (DT – Washington)
  • Taylor Stallworth (DT – South Carolina)

The Kansas City Chiefs waived the following player with an injury designation:

  • Matt Bushman (TE – Brigham Young)
Nick Fuemmeler talk Doniphan West Football
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

