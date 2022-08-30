Chiefs Announce Roster Moves to Meet NFL-Mandated 53 Players

- Advertisement -
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs waived the following players:
- Zayne Anderson (S – Brigham Young)
- Dicaprio Bootle (CB – Nebraska)
- Mike Caliendo (G – Western Michigan)
- Jack Cochrane (LB – South Dakota)
- Matt Dickerson, Matt (DT – UCLA)
- Jerrion Ealy (RB – Mississippi)
- Jordan Franks (TE – Central Florida)
- Vitaliy Gurman (T – Toledo)
- Nazeeh Johnson (S – Marshall)
- Azur Kamara (DE – Kansas)
- Devon Key (S – Western Kentucky)
- Kehinde Oginni (DE – No College)
- Cornell Powell (WR – Clemson)
The Kansas City Chiefs terminated the contract for the following vested veterans:
- Jermaine Carter (LB – Maryland)
- Corey Coleman (WR – Baylor)
- Daurice Fountain (WR – Northern Iowa)
- Josh Gordon (WR – Baylor)
- Elijah Lee (LB – Kansas State)
- Austin Reiter (C – South Florida)
- Danny Shelton (DT – Washington)
- Taylor Stallworth (DT – South Carolina)
The Kansas City Chiefs waived the following player with an injury designation:
- Matt Bushman (TE – Brigham Young)
