OKC Thunder Announces 2022 Preseason Schedule

- Advertisement -

OKLAHOMA CITY, August 25, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has announced its complete 2022 preseason schedule today. The Thunder will play six games, with three games in the state of Oklahoma.

The Thunder opens the preseason with a trip to play the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 3 before returning home to Oklahoma beginning on Oct. 5 versus the Dallas Mavericks at the BOK Center. Oklahoma City will play two international opponents at home, hosting the Adelaide 36ers on Oct. 6 and the Maccabi Ra’anana on Oct. 9 at Paycom Center. The Thunder’s preseason schedule wraps with two road games, playing the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 11 before the preseason finale at the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 13.

The Oct. 13 game at San Antonio will be carried live on Bally Sports Oklahoma. The remainder of the preseason games will be streamed live via the Thunder Mobile App and at okcthunder.com. All games will air live on the Thunder Radio Network, led by flagship station WWLS, The Sports Animal (98.1 FM).

An early and exclusive opportunity for fans to purchase single game tickets for all Thunder regular season and preseason home games through Dec. 31 will come during the Thunder Fan Fest at Paycom Center on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 2-5 p.m.

For those unable to attend that event, single-game tickets for all home games through Dec. 31 will be available online at okcthunder.com on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. Single-game tickets for the second half of the season will go on sale at a later date.

Tickets for the Oct. 5 preseason game in Tulsa are currently on sale at bokcenter.com or ticketmast er.com.

The Thunder’s complete 2022 preseason schedule can be found at okcthunder.com.