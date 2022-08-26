Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Professional Sports

OKC Thunder Announces 2022 Preseason Schedule

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

OKLAHOMA CITY, August 25, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has announced its complete 2022 preseason schedule today. The Thunder will play six games, with three games in the state of Oklahoma.

The Thunder opens the preseason with a trip to play the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 3 before returning home to Oklahoma beginning on Oct. 5 versus the Dallas Mavericks at the BOK Center. Oklahoma City will play two international opponents at home, hosting the Adelaide 36ers on Oct. 6 and the Maccabi Ra’anana on Oct. 9 at Paycom Center. The Thunder’s preseason schedule wraps with two road games, playing the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 11 before the preseason finale at the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 13.

The Oct. 13 game at San Antonio will be carried live on Bally Sports Oklahoma. The remainder of the preseason games will be streamed live via the Thunder Mobile App and at okcthunder.com. All games will air live on the Thunder Radio Network, led by flagship station WWLS, The Sports Animal (98.1 FM).

An early and exclusive opportunity for fans to purchase single game tickets for all Thunder regular season and preseason home games through Dec. 31 will come during the Thunder Fan Fest at Paycom Center on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 2-5 p.m.

For those unable to attend that event, single-game tickets for all home games through Dec. 31 will be available online at okcthunder.com on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. Single-game tickets for the second half of the season will go on sale at a later date.

Tickets for the Oct. 5 preseason game in Tulsa are currently on sale at bokcenter.com or ticketmaster.com.

The Thunder’s complete 2022 preseason schedule can be found at okcthunder.com.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePublic Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae
Next articleNorton County Hospital to host community meeting Sept. 27th
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

St. Gregory The Great Catholic School Wins CEF School of Excellence Award

Derek Nester -
KANSAS CITY, KS, Friday, August 19, 2022 – Catholic...

KCC awarded $25 million federal grant to plug abandoned wells

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) has been awarded...

Norton County Hospital to host community meeting Sept. 27th

Derek Nester -
NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital would like to...

Public Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.