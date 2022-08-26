Search

Norton County Hospital to host community meeting Sept. 27th

By: Derek Nester

Date:

NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital would like to invite anyone interested in learning about our local health care system to a community meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The meeting will be hosted from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the basement of Prairie Land Electric Cooperative, 14935 U.S. Highway 36, Norton.

The event brings back the series of quarterly community-wide meetings being hosted by the hospital to educate on the current status of local health care provided at the hospital and its clinic, Norton Medical Clinic, as well as allow administration and board members to answer questions posed by the public. The series paused in 2020 due to COVID-19, and the hospital looks forward to providing new updates.

In addition to the in-person option, the hospital plans to livestream the meeting on Facebook to allow for more participation. Please follow the Norton County Hospital and Clinics Facebook page for more details.

If you have questions about the event on Sept. 27, please call Norton County Hospital at 785-877-3351, and direct calls to Katie Wagner, community relations director. You may RSVP for this event by contacting the hospital as well. An RSVP is not required but is appreciated by Sept. 23 to plan accordingly for the event.

Derek Nester
