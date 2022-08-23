Search

Kansas Brothers Indicted for $3.7 Million Healthcare Fraud Scheme

By: Derek Nester

Date:

WICHITA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two Kansas men with engaging in an alleged healthcare fraud scheme which resulted more than $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period.

Between 2017 and 2019, Bradley Eck, 54, and Todd Eck, 58, both of Wichita are accused of allegedly creating several businesses and misrepresenting the ownership of the enterprises in documents, submitting false billing for medical services not administered to patients, using a physician’s provider number without his authorization, and falsifying the physician’s electronic signature indicating on documents that he performed medical procedures he did not.

The Eck brothers are charged with:

•    One count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud;
•    Two counts of false statements related to healthcare matters;
•    One count of healthcare fraud;
•    Three counts of aggravated identity theft;
•    Two counts of money laundering; and
•    One count of money laundering conspiracy.

U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard of the District of Kansas made the announcement.

The U.S. Department of Defense- Defense Criminal Investigative Service and Defense Contract Audit Agency, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General, and the U.S. Department of the Treasury – Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigations are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Smith is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

