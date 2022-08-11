Search

Governor Laura Kelly Continues ‘Prosperity on the Plains’ Tour Alongside Rep. Sharice Davids at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City

By: Derek Nester

Date:

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – Governor Laura Kelly continued her statewide economic development tour, Prosperity on the Plains, in Kansas City today. She joined Sporting Kansas City leadership and Representative Sharice Davids for a tour of Children’s Mercy Park.

In June, FIFA announced that thousands of soccer fans from across the globe will be coming to the Kansas City metro region in 2026 for the FIFA World Cup, a huge economic boost for Kansas won through bi-state cooperation. Children’s Mercy Park will potentially be used as a practice and training site during the tournament.

“The World Cup will soon be coming to Kansas City, the nation’s soccer capital, bringing an influx of tourists and an opportunity to showcase everything Kansas has to offer,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Sporting KC is a big reason we won the bid, so I’m thankful to them and to Representative Davids for a productive conversation about how businesses across the region can make the most of this moment.”

“We have one of the best Major League Soccer teams in the country playing right here in Kansas, and soon we’ll welcome the World Cup. That’s a lot of opportunity and attention coming here—and I am ready work together and ensure that it benefits our community for the long-term,” said Representative Sharice Davids (KS-03). “I was glad to join Governor Kelly today for a conversation with Sporting KC who continue to play an important role in ensuring Kansas City is a thriving place for both locals and visitors.”

Children’s Mercy Park opened during the 2011 Major League Soccer season. The stadium has a seating capacity of 18,467 seats and expand to 25,000 for concerts.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

