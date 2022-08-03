Search

Big 12, Dallas Cowboys Extend Football Championship Agreement Through 2025

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Courtesy of Big 12 Sports

The Big 12 has extended its agreement through the 2025 season to host the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The previous seven Conference title games have been played at the home stadium of the Dallas Cowboys.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with the Dallas Cowboys for another two years, and to continue holding our football championship in one of the world’s finest stadiums,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “The climate-controlled environment along with nearby hotels and the Texas Live! entertainment district provide our guests a best-in-class football experience.”

“We have had an incredible partnership with the Big 12 Conference, so we are excited for the opportunity to host their football championship through 2025,” said Stephen Jones, Chief Operating Officer of the Dallas Cowboys. “There has been a lot of change in college sports, but one thing will always remain, and that is, the atmosphere of college football when the conference championship is on the line…we are grateful to play a part in that experience for players and fans alike.”

AT&T Stadium opened in 2009 and hosted both the 2009 and 2010 Big 12 Championship games. After a six-year absence, the contest was reinstated in 2017. Excluding 2020 when COVID attendance limitations were in place, the previous six games had an average attendance of 72,199, with five of the games decided by a touchdown-or-less, including each of the last three.

The 2022 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship is set for Saturday, December 3 at 11 a.m. CT. Tickets are currently on-sale via SeatGeek at https://big12.us/3i564VW.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

