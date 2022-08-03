Big 12, Dallas Cowboys Extend Football Championship Agreement Through 2025

Courtesy of Big 12 Sports

The Big 12 has extended its agreement through the 2025 season to host the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The previous seven Conference title games have been played at the home stadium of the Dallas Cowboys.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with the Dallas Cowboys for another two years, and to continue holding our football championship in one of the world’s finest stadiums,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “The climate-controlled environment along with nearby hotels and the Texas Live! entertainment district provide our guests a best-in-class football experience.”

“We have had an incredible partnership with the Big 12 Conference, so we are excited for the opportunity to host their football championship through 2025,” said Stephen Jones, Chief Operating Officer of the Dallas Cowboys. “There has been a lot of change in college sports, but one thing will always remain, and that is, the atmosphere of college football when the conference championship is on the line…we are grateful to play a part in that experience for players and fans alike.”

AT&T Stadium opened in 2009 and hosted both the 2009 and 2010 Big 12 Championship games. After a six-year absence, the contest was reinstated in 2017. Excluding 2020 when COVID attendance limitations were in place, the previous six games had an average attendance of 72,199, with five of the games decided by a touchdown-or-less, including each of the last three.

The 2022 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship is set for Saturday, December 3 at 11 a.m. CT. Tickets are currently on-sale via SeatGeek at https://big12.us/3i564VW.