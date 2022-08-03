Search

Big 12-BIG EAST Battle Extended Two Years

By: Derek Nester

Date:

The Big 12 and BIG EAST Conferences have announced a two-year extension to the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle, their men’s basketball non-conference scheduling alliance which has been in effect since 2019-20. The extension will include competition in November and December during each of the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

With each conference adding member schools since the start of the original agreement, The Battle will increase from 10 to 11 matchups between the conferences during the two extension years. The Big 12 will host six games in 2023-24, and the BIG EAST will host six contests in 2024-2025.

The Battle matchups will continue to be jointly determined by the two conferences, with the home team choosing the venue of its game. Broadcast arrangements for the contests will be determined by the national television rights holder of the home team, which is ESPN for the Big 12 and FOX Sports for the BIG EAST.

This season’s Big 12-BIG EAST Battle schedule was announced previously.

2022 Big 12-BIG EAST Battle Schedule
Nov. 29              Baylor at Marquette
Nov. 30              Providence at TCU
Nov. 30              Georgetown at Texas Tech
Nov. 30              Kansas State at Butler
Dec. 1                 Creighton at Texas
Dec. 1                 Oklahoma State at Connecticut
Dec. 1                 Seton Hall at Kansas
Dec. 3                 Oklahoma at Villanova
Dec. 3                 West Virginia at Xavier
Dec. 4                 St. John’s at Iowa State

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

