KBI Executes Search Warrant At The Wyandotte Unified Government

WYANDOTTE COUNTY – On Wednesday, August 3, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) executed a search warrant at the Wyandotte Unified Government. The search warrant relates to an ongoing investigation into allegations made against certain personnel of the Unified Government.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office received information, reviewed it, and determined an investigation was warranted. Subsequently, the KBI initiated this case on June 23. The County Administrator’s Office and the Mayor’s Office are cooperating fully with the investigation.

Currently, no arrest(s) have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

Nothing further can be released at this time.