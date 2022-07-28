Saline County man, company temporarily banned from doing business, fined for roofing act violations

SALINA – (July 28, 2022) – A Saline County roofer and his business have been temporarily banned from performing roofing services in Kansas and ordered to pay $40,000 in penalties after being found in violation of consumer protection laws, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Shaun Costello, of Salina, and Low Overhead Exterior LLC, are enjoined from operating as roofing contractors in Kansas until such time as they obtain a roofing contractor registration certificate from the attorney general, as required by Kansas law. Saline County District Court Judge Paul J. Hickman this week entered default judgment after Costello and Low Overhead Exterior LLC failed to respond to a lawsuit filed in June. The court also ordered the defendants to pay a $40,000 civil penalty.

Schmidt had alleged that the defendants accepted payment from a consumer for roofing services while not holding a valid roofing registration certificate. The defendants also filed a mechanic’s lien against the consumer’s property as a roofing contractor while not holding a valid roofing registration certificate. The defendant was found in violation of both the Kansas Roofing Registration Act and the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. A copy of the judgment is available at www.ag.ks.gov/roofer-enforcement.

Schmidt reminded consumers to make sure roofing contractors have properly registered before signing any contract or having any roofing work done. Consumers should ask the roofing contractor for a copy of their roofer’s registration certificate. Consumers should also check the attorney general’s consumer protection website at www.InYourCornerKansas.org to confirm the roofer’s registration is in good standing.