KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

Regional NewsKansas News

Saline County man, company temporarily banned from doing business, fined for roofing act violations

By: Derek Nester

Date:

SALINA – (July 28, 2022) – A Saline County roofer and his business have been temporarily banned from performing roofing services in Kansas and ordered to pay $40,000 in penalties after being found in violation of consumer protection laws, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Shaun Costello, of Salina, and Low Overhead Exterior LLC, are enjoined from operating as roofing contractors in Kansas until such time as they obtain a roofing contractor registration certificate from the attorney general, as required by Kansas law. Saline County District Court Judge Paul J. Hickman this week entered default judgment after Costello and Low Overhead Exterior LLC failed to respond to a lawsuit filed in June. The court also ordered the defendants to pay a $40,000 civil penalty.

Schmidt had alleged that the defendants accepted payment from a consumer for roofing services while not holding a valid roofing registration certificate. The defendants also filed a mechanic’s lien against the consumer’s property as a roofing contractor while not holding a valid roofing registration certificate. The defendant was found in violation of both the Kansas Roofing Registration Act and the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. A copy of the judgment is available at www.ag.ks.gov/roofer-enforcement.

Schmidt reminded consumers to make sure roofing contractors have properly registered before signing any contract or having any roofing work done. Consumers should ask the roofing contractor for a copy of their roofer’s registration certificate. Consumers should also check the attorney general’s consumer protection website at www.InYourCornerKansas.org to confirm the roofer’s registration is in good standing.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

