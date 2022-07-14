Search

KBI Makes Arrest in Allen County For Distribution And Possession Of Meth

By: Derek Nester

ALLEN COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Humboldt Police Department, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for methamphetamine-related charges and a weapon charge.

Cindy L. Reynolds

At approximately 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at 507 Bridge St., Apt A6 in Humboldt, Kansas. Methamphetamine and a weapon were found at the location.

Following the search, Cindy L. Reynolds, 54, of Humboldt, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal use of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

