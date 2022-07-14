KBI Makes Arrest in Allen County For Distribution And Possession Of Meth

ALLEN COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Humboldt Police Department, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for methamphetamine-related charges and a weapon charge.

At approximately 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at 507 Bridge St., Apt A6 in Humboldt, Kansas. Methamphetamine and a weapon were found at the location.

Following the search, Cindy L. Reynolds, 54, of Humboldt, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal use of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.