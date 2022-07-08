Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

Historic Marshall County Courthouse in Marysville. Photo by Tom Parker
Local NewsKNDY News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/5/2022

By: Derek Nester

Date:

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of the 06/27/22 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting with the addition. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Newman Signs, Jamestown, ND
For 200 7ft sign posts
$2,229.82-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109351

North Central Air, Downs, KS
For 2022 NCA portable air compressor
$1,885.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109350

Contech, Lawrence, KS
For 1 36” x 50’ corr metal pipe
$3,797.50-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109349

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that Norfolk Construction has moved to the bridge on Cyclone Lane to begin replacement. The road crews are staying busy mowing, hauling rock and blading roads.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with the Board and Public Works Administrator Mike Craig present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:20 a.m. Unanimous. No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – policies and procedures with the Board, Sheriff Tim Ackerman, County Clerk Sandy Wilson and County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook when they arrive to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:35 a.m. Unanimous. No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Commissioner Bramhall and County Clerk Sandy Wilson had a Microsoft Teams virtual meeting with Tyler Ellsworth of Kutak Rock LLP as a special tax Counsel, David Arteberry with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company as lease purchase consultant and Austin Masters with USDA to discuss jail financing options. After this virtual meeting, Commissioner Bramhall discussed with the Board the Leasehold Certificates of Participation or the Private Placement Lease options will be the most beneficial for the County moving forward with the jail financing.

County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook met with the Board. Mr. Brinegar updated the Board on a couple of Supreme Court Decisions that may or may not impact them in the future.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to declare the 30’ x 25’ steel building located on 11th Terrace as surplus to be advertised and sold by sealed bids. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(2) for attorney-client privileged discussions – relating to representation with the Board and County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:15 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session. Tax sale is still on target to be held mid August.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Steven A. Kraushaar, Marysville, KS
Contract Attorney (June 2022)
$3,250.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6694

GlaxoSmithKline
For private vaccines
$9,782.96-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. 6672

Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Franklin, TN
For onsite medical services
$3,766.43-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6594

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the payment to AHRS in the amount of $58,000 to be paid out of the ARPA funds for the shoring up of the Health Dept. floor. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Evergy – 2 lift stations $131.99
Charlie Schwindamann – contract services $314.28
Linda Weber – wages $161.61

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 10:48 a.m. Unanimous. The Board will hold their 07/18/22 meeting at the Marshall County Fair office beginning at 9:00 a.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

