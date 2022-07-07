Cloud Co. Comm. College Foundation Receives Grants From Community Foundation For Cloud County

The Cloud County Community College Foundation has received two grants from the Community Foundation for Cloud County for the expansion of the college’s Children’s Learning Center and for turf at Doyen Field.

The $20,000 grant from the Community Foundation is helping fund this summer’s expansion of the Children’s Learning Center. The funds will be used to purchase commercial appliances and playground equipment.

The Children’s Learning Center has served Cloud County families since 1986, and currently has space for 28 children. The expansion of the Center includes installation of a sprinkler system, renovating and expanding the space, and new outdoor playground equipment. The estimated $692,000 project began in mid-May, and is expected to be completed in early August. Once the project is completed, the Center will be able to accommodate a total of 40 children.

The Community Foundation for Cloud County also awarded the CCCC Foundation $25,000 to help fund the installation of artificial turf at Doyen Field at the Concordia Sports Complex. The City of Concordia, which owns the Sports Complex, will be installing the turf in collaboration with the college and USD 333. Cloud County’s baseball team is the primary user of Doyen Field for all practices and games. The college also is host to several camps and tournaments each year that utilize the field.

A $25,000 gift from a Cloud County baseball alumnus was the catalyst for the turf project. The Cloud County Community College Foundation, the college, the City of Concordia, and USD 333 all committed $50,000 to support the estimated $500,000 project.