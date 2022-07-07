KDHE Awards Chronic Disease Risk Reduction Community Grantees

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) Community Health Promotion team is pleased to announce the recipients of this year’s Chronic Disease Risk Reduction (CDRR) Community Grant. In total, 19 recipients will cover 31 counties and 2,049,521 Kansans (70% of the Kansas population).
The CDRR Community Grant Program provides funding, training and technical assistance to communities to address chronic disease risk reduction through evidence-based strategies that impact tobacco use, physical activity and nutrition. Strategies include reducing secondhand smoke exposure, preventing youth from using tobacco, promoting tobacco treatment and the Kansas Tobacco Quitline, increasing physical activity and improving community nutrition.
“We are excited to announce this year’s CDRR grantees and look forward to our continued collaboration with state partners in their endeavor to reduce chronic diseases. This grant provides funding to communities across the state to assess their health data, address local priorities through policy, environment and systems change”, said Secretary Janet Stanek, Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The State Fiscal Year 2023 CDRR Grantees and the counties they cover include:
- Thrive Allen County, Inc. (Allen County)
- Live Well Atchison County, Inc. (Atchison County)
- Barton County Health Department (Barton, Pawnee, Rice and Stafford Counties)
- Partnership for All Cherokee County (Cherokee County)
- Crawford County Health Department (Crawford County)
- Dickinson County Health Department (Dickinson County)
- Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department (Douglas County)
- Edwards County Economic Development Corporation (Edwards and Hodgeman Counties)
- LiveWell Finney County Health Coalition (Finney, Stanton and Scott Counties)
- Harvey County Health Department (Harvey County)
- Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (Johnson County)
- Crosswinds Counseling & Wellness (Lyon County)
- Miami County Health Department (Miami County)
- North Central-Mitchell County Medical Foundation (Mitchell, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Ottawa, Republic and Smith Counties)
- Reno County Health Department (Reno County)
- Central Kansas Foundation (Saline County)
- Medical Society of Sedgwick County (Sedgwick County)
- Shawnee County Health Department (Shawnee County)
- Unified Government Public Health Department (Wyandotte County)
Learn more about the CDRR Community Grant Program at kdhe.ks.gov/cdrr