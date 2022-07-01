Kansas–Oklahoma Arkansas River Compact Meeting to Be Held July 20

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The 58th Annual Meeting of the Kansas–Oklahoma Arkansas River Compact Commission will be held in the Pittsburg State University Strategic Initiatives large conference room at The Foundry @ Block22, located at 402 N. Broadway, in Pittsburg, Kansas, on Wednesday, July 20, at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Anyone interested in water-related activities within the Arkansas River basin in Kansas and Oklahoma is encouraged to attend.

Kansas and Oklahoma entered the Arkansas River Compact in 1965. The purpose of the Compact is to promote interstate comity, to equitably divide and promote the orderly development of the waters of the lower Arkansas River basin, to provide an agency for administering the waters of the basin, and to encourage an active pollution abatement program in each state.

The Compact Commission is composed of three Commissioners appointed by the Governor of Kansas and three Commissioners appointed by the Governor of Oklahoma, and is chaired by a federal representative appointed by the President of the United States.

Questions about the meeting can be addressed to Chris Beightel, Kansas Department of Agriculture, Division of Water Resources, at 785-564-6659 or Chris.Beightel@ks.gov. Additional information about the Kansas–Oklahoma Arkansas River Compact and the Annual Meeting can be found on the KDA website at www.agriculture.ks.gov/KOARC.