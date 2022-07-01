Search

Kansas–Oklahoma Arkansas River Compact Meeting to Be Held July 20

By: Derek Nester

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The 58th Annual Meeting of the Kansas–Oklahoma Arkansas River Compact Commission will be held in the Pittsburg State University Strategic Initiatives large conference room at The Foundry @ Block22, located at 402 N. Broadway, in Pittsburg, Kansas, on Wednesday, July 20, at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Anyone interested in water-related activities within the Arkansas River basin in Kansas and Oklahoma is encouraged to attend.

Kansas and Oklahoma entered the Arkansas River Compact in 1965. The purpose of the Compact is to promote interstate comity, to equitably divide and promote the orderly development of the waters of the lower Arkansas River basin, to provide an agency for administering the waters of the basin, and to encourage an active pollution abatement program in each state.

The Compact Commission is composed of three Commissioners appointed by the Governor of Kansas and three Commissioners appointed by the Governor of Oklahoma, and is chaired by a federal representative appointed by the President of the United States.

Questions about the meeting can be addressed to Chris Beightel, Kansas Department of Agriculture, Division of Water Resources, at 785-564-6659 or Chris.Beightel@ks.gov. Additional information about the Kansas–Oklahoma Arkansas River Compact and the Annual Meeting can be found on the KDA website at www.agriculture.ks.gov/KOARC.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

