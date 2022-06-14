Search

Day 2, Kansas Wheat Harvest Report

By: Derek Nester

By Julia Debes – Kansas Wheat

This is day 2 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association.

Growers across the southern tier of Kansas are off and cutting. Early indications continue to show lower than average yields, as expected. Spots of good quality, however, are a welcome surprise following last-minute rains that filled smaller and fewer wheat berries.

Loads are coming in today at all locations of Alliance Ag & Grain LLC, according to Spearville-based grain merchandiser Sam Rucker. Producers started cutting on Saturday in Ford County. Results are variable, with moisture ranging from 10 to 14 percent and test weights running from 55 to 62 pounds per bushel.

The wheat is dry, and combines are ready to roll in Pratt and Stafford counties, but some operations are waiting for harvest crews delayed in Oklahoma. Harvest did start in the area on Monday, and Kanza Coop Association has taken in about 100,000 bushels, according to Jim Lewton, grains operation.

Lewton expects yields to be down substantially, but moisture is dry and test weights are in the upper 50s to low 60s. Protein levels will likely be adequate due to the drought stress.

“We got some rains in May, too late to make any bushels, but improved the quality of the bushels we did have,” Lewton said.

Harvest also started on Monday in southeastern Kansas, but Beachner Grain Inc. in Independence has only taken in 12 loads thus far, according to location manager Todd Fienen. In contrast to much of the state, the area had a pretty good growing season, starting a little dry but receiving moisture when the wheat crop needed it, especially for the last month or so.

“Everything from 4th of May until last week has just been saturated,” Fienen said. “But it’s finally drying out.”

Fienen reported the limited wheat coming into the Montgomery County location has heavy weight — anywhere from 59 to 62 pounds per bushel — is good and dry — moisture ranging from 11 to 13 percent — and in good condition. With lots of green wheat still out there, he expects producers to be cutting until the Fourth of July.

The 2022 Harvest Report is brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association. To follow along with harvest updates on Twitter, use #wheatharvest22. Tag us at @kansaswheat on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to share your harvest story and photos.

